Of the 43 people who died in Erie County during Winter Storm Elliott, at least 20 victims were Black, 18 were White and one was Hispanic. Today we hear from two strong East Side voices asking why almost half were people of color, in a county that is only 13 percent Black. First up, Dave Debo talks with Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Then Thomas O’Neil White continues the conversation with attorney Karina Tefft of The National Center for Law and Economic Justice and Jalonda Hill from the Fair Fines and Fees Coalition and Colored Girls Bike Too.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO