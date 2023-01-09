ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearebuffalo.net

City Of Buffalo Animal Shelter Is At Full Capacity

Calling all animal lovers. Your help is needed. According to a recent Tweet, the City of Buffalo Animal is at full capacity. If you like to volunteer and help out, you can get more information at Buddy Rescue's website. This is not the first time that the City of Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York

It was a busy night for emergency crews in and around Buffalo, New York. As the heavy rains ended and the heavy wet snow began, there were a variety of issues that first responders were faced with. There were reports of a shooting in Depew on Thursday night and that...
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo, What's Next? | Blizzard deaths highlight racial divide

Of the 43 people who died in Erie County during Winter Storm Elliott, at least 20 victims were Black, 18 were White and one was Hispanic. Today we hear from two strong East Side voices asking why almost half were people of color, in a county that is only 13 percent Black. First up, Dave Debo talks with Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Then Thomas O’Neil White continues the conversation with attorney Karina Tefft of The National Center for Law and Economic Justice and Jalonda Hill from the Fair Fines and Fees Coalition and Colored Girls Bike Too.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arraigned for looting related crimes during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arraigned for separate looting related crimes committed during the Blizzard of 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Walter Hicks-Jones, 34, of Buffalo, John Harber Jr., 26, of Cheektowaga, and Shaquille Chillis, 29, of Buffalo, are all facing charges in connection to separate looting crimes in the […]
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot

Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
DEPEW, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI

On January 9, 2023 at 4:17 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Juan T. Jenkins, 23 of Buffalo, NY for Driving while Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated with a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On January 9, 2023, Troopers responded to...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning following an explosion in Canada. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m. The Niagara...
LEWISTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy