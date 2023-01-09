Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
wearebuffalo.net
City Of Buffalo Animal Shelter Is At Full Capacity
Calling all animal lovers. Your help is needed. According to a recent Tweet, the City of Buffalo Animal is at full capacity. If you like to volunteer and help out, you can get more information at Buddy Rescue's website. This is not the first time that the City of Buffalo...
wutv29.com
Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
WKBW-TV
Town of Tonawanda plumbing company serviced hundreds of customers free of charge amid Blizzard '22
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesis of the Buffalo Blizzard of '22 brought in whiteout conditions bright and early at 8 a.m., on that dreadful Friday leading into Christmas weekend. "Yeah, we didn't know what to expect. It started Friday morning. We didn't know what we were...
Tonawanda Police shows Buffalo Strong spirit to help an 18-year-old
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is looking to help an 18-year-old who's left paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
It was a busy night for emergency crews in and around Buffalo, New York. As the heavy rains ended and the heavy wet snow began, there were a variety of issues that first responders were faced with. There were reports of a shooting in Depew on Thursday night and that...
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What's Next? | Blizzard deaths highlight racial divide
Of the 43 people who died in Erie County during Winter Storm Elliott, at least 20 victims were Black, 18 were White and one was Hispanic. Today we hear from two strong East Side voices asking why almost half were people of color, in a county that is only 13 percent Black. First up, Dave Debo talks with Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Then Thomas O’Neil White continues the conversation with attorney Karina Tefft of The National Center for Law and Economic Justice and Jalonda Hill from the Fair Fines and Fees Coalition and Colored Girls Bike Too.
St. Catharines plant fire alarms Niagara County residents; no smoke danger
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — While firefighters in St. Catharines, Ontario, are mopping up after a major fire at a chemical waste processing plant, Niagara County emergency management officials have been monitoring the smoke plume and assuring residents there is no danger from any exposure. The blaze was near the waterfront...
Three arraigned for looting related crimes during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arraigned for separate looting related crimes committed during the Blizzard of 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Walter Hicks-Jones, 34, of Buffalo, John Harber Jr., 26, of Cheektowaga, and Shaquille Chillis, 29, of Buffalo, are all facing charges in connection to separate looting crimes in the […]
Two top-prize-winning Take 5 tickets sold in Erie County
Winning lottery tickets can be cashed within one year of the drawing.
‘It was a shock’: Buffalo man says brother died of hypothermia inside apartment during Blizzard
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 is continuing to learn about the people lost during the Buffalo blizzard… a storm that claimed the lives of more than 40 people. Preston Parson’s older brother, Edward, died of hypothermia inside his apartment. Preston says that was the last thing he expected because he talked to his brother […]
Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot
Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
Girl Scouts supporting family of Dartmouth Avenue fire
The Girl Scouts of Western New York are collecting gift cards to support the family impacted by the Dartmouth Avenue fire.
nyspnews.com
Buffalo man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI
On January 9, 2023 at 4:17 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Juan T. Jenkins, 23 of Buffalo, NY for Driving while Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated with a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On January 9, 2023, Troopers responded to...
Man arrested following attempted Aldi burglary
He was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of possession of burglar's tools.
Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning following an explosion in Canada. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m. The Niagara...
WIVB
Power of 3: Buffalo community leader revived by NYS Senator shares story of faith, CPR
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Bills player Damar Hamlin recovers in Buffalo, News 4 met with a Buffalo community leader who CPR also saved. She was revived by a New York State senator and carried by the power of prayer. “It was like someone was caressing my soul and...
DA: shocked, not surprised by blizzard looting
During the December blizzard, roughly two dozen people were arrested on charges of looting. Erie County’s top prosecutor says he’s shocked but not surprised
Crime Stoppers WNY Is Offering A $2,500 Reward For These Men [Photo]
Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $2,500 reward for two men in connection to a shooting in Tonawanda. On December 22, 2022, a security guard was shot at 300 Sawyer Ave in the Town of Tonawanda. One suspect, 31-year-old Ibben Akbar, has been arrested, but police are searching for two other suspects.
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
