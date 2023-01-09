Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Kirby Smart showed his hand on Georgia 2023 season, if only for a moment
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart operates at a different intensity level on the sideline, matching or raising the emotions of the Georgia football players he coaches. That ability to stay in tune and motivate is part of what has separated Smart from his coaching brethren along with providing the Bulldogs with an unmistakable edge.
Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins
Although the 2023 National Championship is barely a week old, the Georgia coaching staff has already turned its attention to the future.
The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart usually doesn’t care at all what the media has to write or say about his program. It’s not his job to do PR for his football team. But the Georgia head coach, fresh off winning a second-straight title, wanted to make sure that Georgia fans out there knew just how important the scout team was for the Bulldogs.
Garrett Riley is potential game-changer for Clemson football as OC
Clemson football won the ACC championship in 2022, yet the Tigers have taken a step back as a college football power but hiring Garrett Riley as OC has game-changing potential. Garrett Riley is a rising star in college football coaching and after winning the Broyles Award while helping to coach...
dawgnation.com
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
dawgnation.com
Even if no one actually picked Georgia football to go 7-5, public doubt fueled championship run
LOS ANGELES — Of the many great lines to come from George Costanza on Seinfeld, one of the most memorable was, “It’s not a lie if you believe it.”. Georgia players embodied that line with some of their postgame comments on Monday night. Of course, no one...
dawgnation.com
Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer
A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
Georgia Bulldogs fans line up for rare chance at photo with championship trophy
ATHENS, Ga — There was a long line of customers at the Kroger on Alps Road in Athens Wednesday, but they weren’t there for great sales on groceries. College football’s National Championship Trophy was on display. It’s a beauty, and for the second year in a row, it’s the property of the Georgia Bulldogs.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: QB Brock Vandagriff shares immediate plans, value of Georgia quarterbacks room
LOS ANGELES — Brock Vandagriff places more value in being a Georgia quarterback than any numbers could possible quantify, and that’s why he’s not planning on going anywhere anytime soon. It’s also why Vandagriff, despite playing just 11 snaps in three games this season, has always been...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart tips hand on Georgia quarterback position: mobility a priority
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia QB situation sounds as uncertain in the aftermath of the Bulldogs 65-7 win over TCU as it did a year ago. Coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week “it will take its course,” adding that “we’ve got a lot of time to prepare for that,” an indicator things remain up in the air.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships
Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
Recruits React to UGAs Dominating National Title Performance
Some noteworthy recruits were more than pleased with UGAs historic victory over TCU in the national title game.
Look: PETA Is Not Happy With College Football Mascot
PETA is not happy with a famous college football mascot. The animal rights organization doesn't want the University of Georgia to continue using a live Bulldog mascot. This comes in the wake of the school winning its second straight national title in football. "As the back-to-back national ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Bulldogs receive police escort back to Athens as back-to-back champions
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs received a warm welcome back home after winning back-to-back national championships. The Bulldogs landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport around 5:30 p.m. and made their way to their team buses before heading back to Athens where they will await many excited fans and family members.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs greeted with full honors landing in Atlanta
The back-to-back national champions Georgia Bulldogs landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a day after their historic win. The team was greeted with full honors and a water cannon salute.
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA’s Red & Black publishes championship paper for fans
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the presses, UGA’s student newspaper published the highly anticipated championship edition of the Red & Black on Thursday. The cover of the paper reads, GLORY, GLORY. “Well, I mostly wanted to get it because I wanted to frame it for my...
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart steps down for Georgia Tech job
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart announced his resignation Wednesday night after accepting a job at Georgia Tech. Stewart, who led North to its only state football championship in 2017, will serve as an analyst at Tech under new head coach Brent Key.
WRDW-TV
Evans business owner sells ‘hard to find’ items after Georgia win
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local stores have seen University of Georgia merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday’s win. We stopped by Fan Zone, where the owner had to make a trip to Athens to get his merchandise. If you’re a fan of college football, it’s more than just...
