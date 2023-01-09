ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

WATCH: Kirby Smart showed his hand on Georgia 2023 season, if only for a moment

LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart operates at a different intensity level on the sideline, matching or raising the emotions of the Georgia football players he coaches. That ability to stay in tune and motivate is part of what has separated Smart from his coaching brethren along with providing the Bulldogs with an unmistakable edge.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer

A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart tips hand on Georgia quarterback position: mobility a priority

LOS ANGELES — The Georgia QB situation sounds as uncertain in the aftermath of the Bulldogs 65-7 win over TCU as it did a year ago. Coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week “it will take its course,” adding that “we’ve got a lot of time to prepare for that,” an indicator things remain up in the air.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships

Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: PETA Is Not Happy With College Football Mascot

PETA is not happy with a famous college football mascot. The animal rights organization doesn't want the University of Georgia to continue using a live Bulldog mascot. This comes in the wake of the school winning its second straight national title in football. "As the back-to-back national ...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Bulldogs receive police escort back to Athens as back-to-back champions

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs received a warm welcome back home after winning back-to-back national championships. The Bulldogs landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport around 5:30 p.m. and made their way to their team buses before heading back to Athens where they will await many excited fans and family members.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA’s Red & Black publishes championship paper for fans

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the presses, UGA’s student newspaper published the highly anticipated championship edition of the Red & Black on Thursday. The cover of the paper reads, GLORY, GLORY. “Well, I mostly wanted to get it because I wanted to frame it for my...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans business owner sells ‘hard to find’ items after Georgia win

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local stores have seen University of Georgia merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday’s win. We stopped by Fan Zone, where the owner had to make a trip to Athens to get his merchandise. If you’re a fan of college football, it’s more than just...
ATHENS, GA
