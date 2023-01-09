Read full article on original website
All lanes of traffic open after major crash at Frankston Highway, Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — All lanes of traffic are now open following a major crash at the intersection of Frankston Highway (Highway 155) and Loop 323. in Tyler. According to police, the crash forced all northbound traffic on Highway 155 to be re-routed east on Loop 323 as police officer responding to the scene.
KLTV
WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. The wreck was reported Thursday at Eastman Road and Rothrock Drive in Longview. Police said a car was turning onto Eastman Road when it was struck by a southbound pickup. A...
KTRE
18 wheeler fire on I-20 near FM 450 in Hallsville
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
KLTV
City of Longview enters agreement with TxDOT to install traffic signal at busy intersection
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council entered into an agreement with TxDOT Thursday evening to install a new traffic signal at a busy intersection in town. The signal will be installed at McCann Road and Magnolia Lane, which is a TxDOT right-of-way, causing the city to need permission to install it.
One vehicle crash at intersection of Golden Road and McDonald Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department reported a one vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Golden Road and McDonald Road in Tyler. The vehicle damaged a power pole and traffic control panel at that location. AT&T, Oncor and City of Tyler staff were called...
KLTV
1-vehicle crash damages power pole at Tyler intersection
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are advising drivers to avoid an intersection where a crash damaged a power pole Tuesday morning. According to Tyle Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a one vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Golden Road and McDonald Road damaged a power pole and traffic control panel. AT&T, Oncor and City of Tyler staff are at that location making repairs.
KLTV
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
KLTV
Tyler police: Intoxicated driver abandoned toddler on side of road
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three elementary school students in Hawkins came up big...
KLTV
No injuries reported in crash involving Gilmer ISD bus with students onboard
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A bus transporting students from Gilmer ISD was involved in vehicle wreck Thursday morning, according to the Gilmer ISD Superintendent Corner Facebook page. The bus involved, Bus 31, did not report any injuries. Another bus has since delivered the students to their corresponding schools and a...
No students injured following crash involving Gilmer ISD school bus
GILMER, Texas — Gilmer ISD says no students were injured following a wreck involving a bus Thursday morning. According to the district, Bus 31 was involved in the crash. The students were moved to another bus which took them to school. GISD nurses will also examine the children at...
Teenager, 2 adults dead after crash in East Texas
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager and two adults died after a crash in East Texas on Jan. 7, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. The wreck happened in Wood County on US 69 about one mile southeast of Alba around 9:30 p.m. A 2017 Ford Explorer was heading northwest on US 69 […]
easttexasradio.com
Three Dead, One Injured In Wood County Crash
The DPS has identified the three people killed and one injured in a three-vehicle crash over the weekend on US 69 about a mile southeast of Alba. The preliminary investigation shows that 44-year-old Ashley Martin and her 16-year-old passenger Aiden Wood, both of Allen, were traveling northwest when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Tiffany Simmons of Longview crossed the center line into the oncoming lane colliding head-on with Martin. They were all killed. Martin’s car hit a third vehicle, but the driver was not injured.
cbs19.tv
Four Tyler city parks get vandalized
The city says vandalism has been an ongoing issue for the past two weeks. Tyler's director of parks recreation says the price for repairs can be costly.
Woman injured in alleged hit-and-run at Tyler IHOP speaks out, police investigation ongoing
TYLER, Texas — An East Texas women said her ex-boyfriend intentionally hit her with his car at an IHOP parking lot in Tyler. According to Cassidy Collins, she just ended a two week relationship with this man who she had known for years. Collins said her and her ex...
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
‘We just want to see accountability’: East Texas family says oil waste is spilling on their property
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Senn Family lives in Overton and lost all of the food in their garden in May of 2022. They said it was from an oil spill by Top Cat Oilfield Services. “It’s exhaustion for me, grief, frustration,” said homeowner, Kirsten Senn. The Senn family of 8, relies on farming and […]
OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
ktbb.com
Three killed in Wood County wreck
WOOD COUNTY — Three people, including a Longview woman, are killed in a Saturday evening crash on US 69, a mile southeast of Alba. According to DPS, preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling northwest. Another was traveling southeast and crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, colliding head on with the northwest-bound vehicle, according to the preliminary report. Yet another vehicle is believed to have collided with the passenger side of the northwest-bound vehicle, apparently continuing into the trees on the south side of US 69. Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview, was driving the southeast-bound vehicle. She was killed along with two Allen residents in the northwest-bound vehicle.
Tyler’s Southside Park men’s restroom closed after sink, toilet and urinal vandalized
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Parks and Recreation has announced that the Southside Park men’s restroom is closed following vandalism on Sun. Jan. 8. Photos from Tyler Parks and Recreation show that the restroom’s toilet, urinal and sink have been irreparably damaged. Officials said the restroom will remain closed until the necessary repairs can be […]
Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years
This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
CBS19
