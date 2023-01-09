ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. The wreck was reported Thursday at Eastman Road and Rothrock Drive in Longview. Police said a car was turning onto Eastman Road when it was struck by a southbound pickup. A...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

18 wheeler fire on I-20 near FM 450 in Hallsville

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) SCOTUS declines review of lower court's ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week's decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court's ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KLTV

1-vehicle crash damages power pole at Tyler intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are advising drivers to avoid an intersection where a crash damaged a power pole Tuesday morning. According to Tyle Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a one vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Golden Road and McDonald Road damaged a power pole and traffic control panel. AT&T, Oncor and City of Tyler staff are at that location making repairs.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler police: Intoxicated driver abandoned toddler on side of road

Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as 'sacrifice'. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

No injuries reported in crash involving Gilmer ISD bus with students onboard

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A bus transporting students from Gilmer ISD was involved in vehicle wreck Thursday morning, according to the Gilmer ISD Superintendent Corner Facebook page. The bus involved, Bus 31, did not report any injuries. Another bus has since delivered the students to their corresponding schools and a...
GILMER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Three Dead, One Injured In Wood County Crash

The DPS has identified the three people killed and one injured in a three-vehicle crash over the weekend on US 69 about a mile southeast of Alba. The preliminary investigation shows that 44-year-old Ashley Martin and her 16-year-old passenger Aiden Wood, both of Allen, were traveling northwest when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Tiffany Simmons of Longview crossed the center line into the oncoming lane colliding head-on with Martin. They were all killed. Martin’s car hit a third vehicle, but the driver was not injured.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

Four Tyler city parks get vandalized

The city says vandalism has been an ongoing issue for the past two weeks. Tyler's director of parks recreation says the price for repairs can be costly.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Three killed in Wood County wreck

WOOD COUNTY — Three people, including a Longview woman, are killed in a Saturday evening crash on US 69, a mile southeast of Alba. According to DPS, preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling northwest. Another was traveling southeast and crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, colliding head on with the northwest-bound vehicle, according to the preliminary report. Yet another vehicle is believed to have collided with the passenger side of the northwest-bound vehicle, apparently continuing into the trees on the south side of US 69. Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview, was driving the southeast-bound vehicle. She was killed along with two Allen residents in the northwest-bound vehicle.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
US105

Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years

This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
TYLER, TX
