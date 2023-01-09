ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

This Week’s Sports Schedule for Calhoun County

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVTm1_0k8s2ikT00
Photo byCalhoun Journal

January 9, 2023

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – Here is the high school sports schedule for the week of Jan. 9-14 for team’s in and around Calhoun County

Basketball

Jan. 9
Cleburne County at Clay Central, 1 p.m.
Donoho at Wadley
Sand Rock at Cedar Bluff

Jan. 10
Alexandria at Glencoe
Anniston at White Plains
Cherokee County at Jacksonville
Coosa Christian at Pleasant Valley
Fyffe at Sand Rock
Gaston at Gaylesville
Handley at Trinity
Munford at Cleburne County
Ragland at Talladega Co. Central
Randolph County at Woodland
Saks at Wellborn
Spring Garden at Jacksonville Christian
Talladega at Southside
Weaver at Piedmont

Jan. 11
Munford at Anniston, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 12
Coosa Christian at Spring Garden
Coosa (Ga.) at Cedar Bluff
Faith Christian at Donoho
Lincoln at Talladega Co. Central
Ohatchee at Weaver
Piedmont at Cherokee County
Pleasant Valley at Wellborn, noon
Westbrook at Ragland
Randolph County Tournament at Woodland

Jan. 13
Gaston at Sand Rock
Hokes Bluff at Glencoe
Oxford at Gadsden City
Ragland at Victory Christian
Saks at White Plains
Southside at Alexandria
Spring Garden at Gaylesville
Sylacauga at Lincoln
Randolph County Tournament at Woodland

Calhoun County Tournament
GIRLS BRACKET
No. 6 Jacksonville vs. No. 11 Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS BRACKET
No. 11 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 14 Wellborn, 6 p.m.
No. 12 Ohatchee vs. No. 13 Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14
Spring Garden at Ider
Randolph County Tournament at Woodland

Wrestling

Jan. 10
Cleburne County, Ranburne at Weaver
Oxford, Gardendale at Clay-Chalkville
Wellborn, Susan Moore at Saks

Jan. 12
Dora at Weaver (AHSAA Regionals)

Jan. 13
AHSAA Duals
Saks, Cleburne County, Weaver at Prattville Christian Invitational

Jan. 14
AHSAA Duals
Saks, Cleburne County, Weaver at Prattville Christian Invitational

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News. 

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

‘We escaped’ for Anniston Girls

Anniston, AL – Tuesday girls: Anniston’s girls have just enough to turn back White Plains’ upset bid; Cleburne County’s Brown hits 1,500 career points, and more TUESDAY’S GIRLS GAMES Anniston 42, White Plains 38 Cherokee County 55, Jacksonville 41 Cleburne County 56, Munford 35 Clay Central 51, Horseshoe Bend 46 Glencoe 51, Alexandria 45 Piedmont 55, […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Bouncing Back for Calhoun County Teams

Calhoun County, AL – Wednesday basketball: Anniston boys refocus after loss at White Plains, jumps on Munford early and cruises to area win; Anniston girls roll, Piedmont’s girls fall in Georgia BOYS GAMES Anniston 58, Munford 35 Piedmont 57, Bremen (Ga.) 43 GIRLS GAMES Anniston 75, Munford 6 Bremen (Ga.) 54, Piedmont 33 By Al Muskewitz […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Whataburger coming to east Alabama city

Whataburger is coming to another Alabama city - this time in Calhoun County. The City of Jacksonville announced today that the Texas-based burger chain will soon begin construction on a location on Pelham Road South, across from Starbucks. According to the city, “it may be a while for the project...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County 911 Begins Network Microwave System to Support Public Safety Communications System

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County 911 board announced the official start of the network microwave system upgrade. The full statement is as follows: “Today is a momentous occasion for Calhoun County 911 and all first responders in Calhoun County and Cherokee County. With the full cooperative financial support from all our Cities, JSU and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Big Factor Inside for Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – New post Johnson emerging as force for White Plains; Jacksonville holds on against Cherokee County, Faith’s Curlee surpasses 1,500 career points, Piedmont holds off late Weaver rally, and more TUESDAY’S BOYS GAMES Alexandria 62, Glencoe 59 B.B. Comer 78, Thorsby 55 Faith Christian 64, Wadley 59 Gadsden City 64, Fort Payne 63 […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Talladega City Schools: Elementary schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Pre-K, Junior High, and Talladega High School dismissing at 11:45 […]
TALLADEGA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jan 11, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Free Throws Cost Falcons

Anniston, AL – Wadley hits 14 FTs in fourth quarter, 27 in game, to turn back Donoho; Oxford’s girls play one of their best games of the year, but fall to Spring Garden BOYS GAMES Anniston 68, Sipsey Valley 37 Clay Central 60, Cleburne County 42 Wadley 55, Donoho 52 Pleasant Valley 50, Woodland 46 GIRLS […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

City of Anniston Transit Alert for Lane Closure 1/13/2023

Anniston, AL – Per the Anniston Public Relations Director, Jackson Hodges, please be aware of a lane closure on January 13, 2023. The Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board will be closing the East bound lane of the 700 block of East 10th Street on the morning of 01/13/23 in order to perform repairs. Due to the road’s […]
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
ATTALLA, AL
Kristen Walters

Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend

A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
GARDENDALE, AL
Calhoun Journal

JSU Crime Stats – December 2022

Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information.   Date/Time Reported Date/Time Occurred Nature (Classification) Case Number (Case Disposition) General Location On/Off JSU 12/04/2022 22:07 12/04/2022 21:55 12/04/2022 22:06 Criminal Mischief 122200004- Pending Penn House […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location

Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday. Tereshia Huffman was voted as BWWB’s new Chairwoman. Huffman, 38, came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman. This decision comes after a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville State Forensics Scholar Provides Expert Commentary

Jacksonville, AL – Per the JSU press department when tragedy strikes on a college or university campus, the entire higher education community mourns along with it. Since four University of Idaho students were found slain in their beds at an off-campus residence on Nov. 13, many JSU students, faculty and staff have closely followed the case – along with the rest of the nation – praying for the victim’s families, searching for answers and anxiously awaiting an arrest.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Fultondale looking to grow

FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
FULTONDALE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy