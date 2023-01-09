This Week’s Sports Schedule for Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Here is the high school sports schedule for the week of Jan. 9-14 for team’s in and around Calhoun County
Basketball
Jan. 9
Cleburne County at Clay Central, 1 p.m.
Donoho at Wadley
Sand Rock at Cedar Bluff
Jan. 10
Alexandria at Glencoe
Anniston at White Plains
Cherokee County at Jacksonville
Coosa Christian at Pleasant Valley
Fyffe at Sand Rock
Gaston at Gaylesville
Handley at Trinity
Munford at Cleburne County
Ragland at Talladega Co. Central
Randolph County at Woodland
Saks at Wellborn
Spring Garden at Jacksonville Christian
Talladega at Southside
Weaver at Piedmont
Jan. 11
Munford at Anniston, 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 12
Coosa Christian at Spring Garden
Coosa (Ga.) at Cedar Bluff
Faith Christian at Donoho
Lincoln at Talladega Co. Central
Ohatchee at Weaver
Piedmont at Cherokee County
Pleasant Valley at Wellborn, noon
Westbrook at Ragland
Randolph County Tournament at Woodland
Jan. 13
Gaston at Sand Rock
Hokes Bluff at Glencoe
Oxford at Gadsden City
Ragland at Victory Christian
Saks at White Plains
Southside at Alexandria
Spring Garden at Gaylesville
Sylacauga at Lincoln
Randolph County Tournament at Woodland
Calhoun County Tournament
GIRLS BRACKET
No. 6 Jacksonville vs. No. 11 Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS BRACKET
No. 11 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 14 Wellborn, 6 p.m.
No. 12 Ohatchee vs. No. 13 Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14
Spring Garden at Ider
Randolph County Tournament at Woodland
Wrestling
Jan. 10
Cleburne County, Ranburne at Weaver
Oxford, Gardendale at Clay-Chalkville
Wellborn, Susan Moore at Saks
Jan. 12
Dora at Weaver (AHSAA Regionals)
Jan. 13
AHSAA Duals
Saks, Cleburne County, Weaver at Prattville Christian Invitational
Jan. 14
AHSAA Duals
Saks, Cleburne County, Weaver at Prattville Christian Invitational
