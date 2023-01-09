This Week’s Sports Schedule for Calhoun County

Photo by Calhoun Journal

January 9, 2023

Calhoun County, AL – Here is the high school sports schedule for the week of Jan. 9-14 for team’s in and around Calhoun County

Basketball

Jan. 9

Cleburne County at Clay Central, 1 p.m.

Donoho at Wadley

Sand Rock at Cedar Bluff

Jan. 10

Alexandria at Glencoe

Anniston at White Plains

Cherokee County at Jacksonville

Coosa Christian at Pleasant Valley

Fyffe at Sand Rock

Gaston at Gaylesville

Handley at Trinity

Munford at Cleburne County

Ragland at Talladega Co. Central

Randolph County at Woodland

Saks at Wellborn

Spring Garden at Jacksonville Christian

Talladega at Southside

Weaver at Piedmont

Jan. 11

Munford at Anniston, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 12

Coosa Christian at Spring Garden

Coosa (Ga.) at Cedar Bluff

Faith Christian at Donoho

Lincoln at Talladega Co. Central

Ohatchee at Weaver

Piedmont at Cherokee County

Pleasant Valley at Wellborn, noon

Westbrook at Ragland

Randolph County Tournament at Woodland

Jan. 13

Gaston at Sand Rock

Hokes Bluff at Glencoe

Oxford at Gadsden City

Ragland at Victory Christian

Saks at White Plains

Southside at Alexandria

Spring Garden at Gaylesville

Sylacauga at Lincoln

Randolph County Tournament at Woodland

Calhoun County Tournament

GIRLS BRACKET

No. 6 Jacksonville vs. No. 11 Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS BRACKET

No. 11 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 14 Wellborn, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Ohatchee vs. No. 13 Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14

Spring Garden at Ider

Randolph County Tournament at Woodland

Wrestling

Jan. 10

Cleburne County, Ranburne at Weaver

Oxford, Gardendale at Clay-Chalkville

Wellborn, Susan Moore at Saks

Jan. 12

Dora at Weaver (AHSAA Regionals)

Jan. 13

AHSAA Duals

Saks, Cleburne County, Weaver at Prattville Christian Invitational

Jan. 14

AHSAA Duals

Saks, Cleburne County, Weaver at Prattville Christian Invitational

