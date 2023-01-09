ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winner of The News Tribune’s Athlete of the Week (Jan. 2 to 7)

By Jon Manley, Lauren Smith
The News Tribune
 6 days ago

Voting is now closed for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week (Jan. 2 to 7) poll. Thanks to everyone who voted and supported local student-athletes.

This week’s winner is:

Riley Peschek, Gig Harbor girls basketball

She scored 14 points in a loss to Seattle Academy, had 17 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Capital, and scored 22 points and tallied a single-game program record 24 rebounds in a win over North Thurston.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter ( @manley_tnt ) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Shay Brannon, Eatonville boys basketball, sr. — Posted a double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a win over Montesano, and added another double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals in a win over Rainier.

Brendon Brown, Chief Leschi, sr. — Scored 22 points and added three rebounds and five steals in a win over South Bend, and had 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in a win over Ilwaco.

Andrew Collins, Tumwater, sr. — Scored 13 points and added six rebounds, two assists and three steals in a loss to Timberline, and had 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a win over Black Hills.

Zoom Diallo, Curtis boys basketball, sr. — Scored 21 points and added five rebounds and three assists in a loss to Olympia.

Andreas Engholm, Olympia boys basketball, sr. — Scored 18 points and added four rebounds in a win over defending 4A state champion Curtis.

Sydney Esperanza, Kentridge girls basketball, jr. — Scored 17 points and added four rebounds and eight steals in a win over Auburn Riverside, and had 18 points, two rebounds, four assists and eight steals in a win over Kentlake.

Lauryn Fredrickson, Tahoma girls basketball, sr. — Scored 11 points and added nine rebounds, two assists and three steals in a win over Todd Beamer, and had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a win over Kent-Meridian.

Parker Gerrits, Olympia boys basketball, sr. — Scored 23 points and added five rebounds, four assists and three steals in a win over defending 4A state champion Curtis.

Hope Hassman, Tahoma girls basketball, sr. — Scored 17 points and added three rebounds, six assists and five steals in a win over Todd Beamer, and had 10 points, seven assists and five steals in a win over Kent-Meridian.

Kaylia Heidelberg, Peninsula girls basketball, soph. — Scored 11 points and had five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a win over River Ridge, had 18 points and five rebounds in a win over Timberline, and 19 points, three rebounds and three steals in a loss to West Seattle.

Brooklyn Hicks, Timberline boys basketball, sr. — Scored 115 points in three games last week. Had 36 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in a win over Tumwater. Set a single-game program record with 51 points in a win over Central Kitsap and added 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Scored 28 points and added eight rebounds and four assists in a win over Peninsula.

Jaylen Petty, Auburn boys basketball, soph. — Scored 30 points, including five 3-pointers, in a loss to Federal Way.

Dace Pleasant, Federal Way boys basketball, sr. — Scored 21 points in a win over defending 3A state champion Auburn.

Ava Rice, Bonney Lake girls basketball, jr. — Posted a double-double with 24 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and three steals in a win over Stadium, and had another double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Silas.

Jazmyn Shipp, Bonney Lake girls basketball, jr. — Scored 16 points and added three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a win over Stadium, and posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Silas.

Vaughn Weems, Federal Way boys basketball, sr. — Scored 17 points in a win over defending 3A state champion Auburn.

Brooke Zimmerman, Peninsula girls basketball, sr. — Posted a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a win over River Ridge, had another double-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in a win over Timberline, and added two points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a loss to West Seattle.

