Breaking: Tennessee Titans Fire Offensive Coordinator Following Saturday's Loss

The Tennessee Titans lost a heartbreaker on Saturday.

Falling 20-16 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans' latest loss appears to have cost the franchise more than just the AFC South crown.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Tennessee has just parted ways with offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

Also included in the Titans' coaching moves today were the dismissals of offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier.

Downing had been a member of the Titans' coaching staff since 2019.

In his first two seasons with the club, he served as the team's tight ends coach. Then, in 2021, head coach Mike Vrabel promoted him to the offensive coordinator position.

Under Downing's guidance in 2022, the Titans ranked third-worst in the NFL in terms of yards per game (296.8). They also scored the fifth-fewest points in the league this season (17.5 per game).

Expect more coaching changes around the NFL today and in the immediate future.