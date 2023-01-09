ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Corey Blackfox
3d ago

They’re just gonna keep that money and use it towards their pensions. It’s not like they’re gonna do anything positive with the money.

chickashatoday.com

69 UNIVERSAL ARYAN BROTHERHOOD GANG MEMBERS AND ASSOCIATES CONVICTED DURING MULTI-YEAR INVESTIGATION INTO THEIR DRUG TRAFFICKING OF METHAMPHETAMINE

OKLAHOMA CITY – A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization has resulted in 69 defendants being convicted across multiple state and federal cases. The wrap-up of this investigation and prosecution is announced by United States Attorney Robert J. Troester. Last month, the investigation culminated in the sentencing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Inmate who ran a guns and drugs operation from jail pleads guilty

An Oklahoma member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood will spend more time in prison after pleading guilty to a drug conspiracy. Prosecutors contend Richard Dale Deeter used cellphones to traffic meth and firearms while he was serving time for a 2017 drug-trafficking conviction. Deeter will serve an additional 16 years...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Oklahoma prison officials: Pastor can’t be in death chamber

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a condemned inmate’s spiritual advisor cannot be inside the death chamber during his execution on Thursday. In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday, DOC spokesman Josh Ward said death row inmate Scott Eizember’s minister has a history of anti-death penalty activism, including arrests.
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

Idaho Murder Suspect Spoke About Slain Students During Extradition: 'It's Really Sad What Happened to Them'

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves Bryan Kohberger has largely remained silent after he was charged with killing four University of Idaho students, but he made small talk with officers while he was being extradited from his home in Pennsylvania and then booked into the Latah County Jail. "He seemed really nervous," a police source who was involved in the process tells PEOPLE. "He was narrating to himself everything that was happening. At one point, he...
MOSCOW, ID
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Prepares For First Execution Of 2023

Oklahoma is set to carry out its first execution of the year with death row inmate, Scott Eizember. On Tuesday, just 3 days ahead of the execution, attorneys for Eizember filed a complaint against the Department of Corrections saying his religious rights are being denied. He was sentenced to death in 2003 after a jury convicted him of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. Eizember broke into their Creek County home in order to spy on his ex-girlfriend across the street. He was caught after a 37-day manhunt – the longest in Oklahoma history.
OKLAHOMA STATE
madillrecord.net

Miller named to Parole Board

Retired Judge Richard Miller of Madill has been named to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board by the Court of Criminal Appeals. Miller was serving as an Assistant District Attorney in Tishomingowhenhewasfirst appointed Associate District Judge for Marshall County in 1986. He served nearly three decades before retiring in 2017, and since that time he has served as municipal judge for the cities of Madill and Tishomingo.
MADILL, OK
The Center Square

Oklahoma's new AG says he will continue prosecution of Epic school founders

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said his office would take the lead in prosecuting the founders of a charter school accused of pilfering state tax dollars. Ben Harris, David Chaney and Josh Brock, founders of Epic Charter Schools, were arrested by agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation in June. They were charged with embezzlement of state funds, racketeering, obtaining money by false pretense, conspiracy to commit a felony, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, submitting false documents to the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma has new law enforcement official as Gentner Drummond sworn in as AG

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has a new top law enforcement official as Gentner Drummond was sworn in as attorney general. KOCO 5 sat down with Drummond at his Oklahoma City offices to talk about his vision for the office. He said he has several priorities, including cracking down on illegal marijuana grow operations and improving relationships with the state’s tribes, a relationship he describes as "dysfunctional."
OKLAHOMA STATE
WITF

Drug users mixing Fentanyl with an animal tranquilizer has devastating effect

The opioid crisis in this country and Pennsylvania would generally follow this timeline – the use of prescription drugs – mostly those that alleviated pain – skyrocketed. Many became addicted to opioids by raiding a medicine cabinet or buying prescription drugs on the street. They then turned to heroin, which was cheap on the streets and not just available in inner cities. Those who sold or distributed heroin, were always looking for ways to make more money so they begin lacing heroin with synthetic drugs like Fentanyl, which could be made inexpensively. Fentanyl was also much more powerful than heroin and was deadly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

