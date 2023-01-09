Effective: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Bay Area and Central Coast including Monterey and San Benito Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - - Light rainfall on Friday then another storm approaches on Saturday with periods of rain as a cold front passes over the region. Pre-existing saturated soils will not be able to absorb excess rainfall. Urban and small stream flooding is expected along with continued flood potential on mainstem rivers through the weekend. After a brief lull early Sunday another storm will bring more rain later Sunday into Monday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

