Lincoln, NE

Greenville News

Clemson football could add these TCU players after Garrett Riley is named offensive coordinator

It's only natural to wonder after Clemson football officially hires Garrett Riley from TCU to be offensive coordinator.  Who else can Clemson add from Riley's offense to help the Tigers? TCU was the ninth-best scoring team in FBS. Those players with close relationships to Riley might be willing to follow him to Death Valley and try to make the national championship game with a different team. The transfer portal closes Wednesday and reopens again May 1-15. ...
CLEMSON, SC
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
247Sports

How Nick Saban voted in final coaches poll of 2022 football season

The 2022 college football season ended Monday night with Georgia embarrassing TCU, 65-7, in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday, but the rest of the ballots did not agree on who should be No. 2 – the Horned Frogs ultimately claimed the spot.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

2024 five-star SF Trentyn Flowers cuts list to five

the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list of suitors down to five options: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville and North Carolina. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward out of Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy discussed his finalists as well as his timeframe on a decision with 247Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Clemson to hire TCU OC Garrett Riley to same role after firing Brandon Streeter

Clemson will hire TCU offensive coordinator and 2022 Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley, the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, as the program's next offensive coordinator after firing Brandon Streeter earlier Thursday, HornedFrogBlitz.com's Jeremy Clark confirmed. A '"football assistant coach contract" is set to be addressed on the agenda for a Clemson Board of Trustees meeting Friday.
CLEMSON, SC
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh contract incentives: Michigan football coach made more than $10 million in 2022 season

The 2022 season was the most lucrative yet for Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who cleared $10 million after winning his second straight Big Ten championship and reaching the College Football Playoff, according to MLive.com. Thanks to contract escalators and incentives from the conference title and final four berth, Harbaugh will collect $10.1 million, which reportedly includes $7.05 million in base salary and additional compensation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Kentucky, Calipari lead off ESPN's Pardon The Interruption

Kentucky is once again the talk of college basketball. Unfortunately, it's for all the wrong reasons. The Wildcats led off ESPN's Pardon The Interruption on Wednesday following a 71-68 home loss to lowly South Carolina in which a fan was ejected after trolling head coach John Calipari with a sign that read, "Please Go To Texas," a reference to 247Sports' Travis Branham's report that the Longhorns had reached out to Calipari through back channels about his head coaching vacancy.
LEXINGTON, KY

