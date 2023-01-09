ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

WLUC

Trans support group starts Marquette chapter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A support group for transgender teenagers just started a Marquette County chapter. Stand with Trans is a statewide group focused on providing educational resources and support to transgender communities. The Marquette County chapter holds a monthly support group. The group is open to transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming teens aged 13 to 19.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Provisions MQT hosts Coffee with a Cop event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City residents got to sit down with the police chief and a school official Thursday morning. Provisions MQT hosted another Coffee with a Cop event with Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim. It also included a special guest, MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick. Participants shared what...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Negaunee Fire Department asks community to adopt a fire hydrant

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Fire Department has started its ‘adopt a hydrant’ campaign and needs Negaunee residents’ help. The department is asking residents to clear snow and ice away from fire hydrants in case of emergencies. The department says studies show houses burn more quickly...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

West Iron County School district releases statement on resignation of teacher

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A West Iron County School teacher has resigned following an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct, according to superintendent Kevin Schmutzler. “Immediate, appropriate and necessary action” was taken, Schmutzler said. The teacher resigned on January 4 after being placed on administrative leave. Schmutzler said...
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Feeding America visits Marquette for first delivery of 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America’s Mobile Food Pantry visited Marquette for the first delivery of the year. The truck delivered enough food Wednesday to feed 360 families in need. 27 volunteers loaded the food into participants’ cars at the Berry Events Center. Volunteers say the “season of...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Discovery Central moves location to Sands Township

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 1010 Silver Creek Road in Sands Township will soon be the new home to Discovery Central. The preschool has been located on Washington Street in Marquette. Co-owner Jeremy Misale said the new spot better aligns with the school’s outdoor teachings. “We’ve noticed that the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU Martin Luther King Jr. Day community service preview

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This coming Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Northern Michigan University students and staff will give back to the community with multiple service projects. During this event, students will make blankets for the women’s shelter, thoughtful cards for Mill Creek Assisted Living residents and Valentine’s Day cards....
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

1 critically injured in Portage Township crash

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday evening in Houghton County. According to the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, troopers responded to a two-car crash around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Paradise and Broemer roads in Houghton County’s Portage Township.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Community forum to highlight mental health, school safety resources

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County School is holding a forum aiming to help improve mental health and school safety. This Thursday, Jan. 12, the Munising School District is hosting a community student forum with a panel discussion. It will focus on school safety and give students skills to improve their mental health. The event will have representatives from multiple Alger County agencies.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

How to care for your trees this winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter is here, and spring isn’t exactly just around the corner. What does that mean for your trees and landscaping?. According to the Marquette County Conservation District, trees native to Michigan have adapted to snowy weather. The vast majority of Michigan vegetation can be left alone until spring.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Future of Gwinn Area Community Schools discussed at town meeting

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the community came out to discuss the future of Gwinn Area Community Schools Wednesday evening. Superintendent Brandon Bruce said his goal is to utilize one K-12 school. With declining enrollment, Bruce said the three current buildings--Gwinn Middle & High School, Gilbert Elementary and KI...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Start the Cycle prepping for its summer season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Start the Cycle is already making preparations for its summer season. ‘Start the Cycle’ is a group cycling program based in Marquette County that introduces youth to summer and winter biking. The group is in the process of finding participants and volunteers to help during their summer season.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

NMU, Green Flower offering new online cannabis program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you want to learn more about legal compliance and risk assessment in the cannabis industry, you’re in luck. Northern Michigan University now has a Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Program, which is in partnership with Green Flower, a cannabis education company. It is the newest of four online cannabis program options.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Bothwell Middle School seventh grade hosts annual ancient civilization museum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Bothwell Middle School hosted its annual seventh-grade ancient civilization museum in the school’s cafeteria. The museum consists of student-made projects related to ancient civilization themes. Ancient civilization is part of the school’s seventh-grade curriculum and is one of two museums the school hosts all year. Bothwell’s Assistant Principal Marc Vanwelsenaers said students were tasked with explaining to their parents exactly what their projects are about.
MARQUETTE, MI

