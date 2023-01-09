Read full article on original website
Trans support group starts Marquette chapter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A support group for transgender teenagers just started a Marquette County chapter. Stand with Trans is a statewide group focused on providing educational resources and support to transgender communities. The Marquette County chapter holds a monthly support group. The group is open to transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming teens aged 13 to 19.
Provisions MQT hosts Coffee with a Cop event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City residents got to sit down with the police chief and a school official Thursday morning. Provisions MQT hosted another Coffee with a Cop event with Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim. It also included a special guest, MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick. Participants shared what...
Negaunee Fire Department asks community to adopt a fire hydrant
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Fire Department has started its ‘adopt a hydrant’ campaign and needs Negaunee residents’ help. The department is asking residents to clear snow and ice away from fire hydrants in case of emergencies. The department says studies show houses burn more quickly...
Move Over Michigan: Marquette County prosecutor explains history, logic of ‘Move Over’ law
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County prosecutor explained the importance of Michigan’s ‘Move Over’ law. Prosecutor Matt Wiese said every second counts. “You’re driving a steel machine down the road that could weigh a ton or two tons,” said Wiese. “A split-second can make all of the difference in the world.”
West Iron County School district releases statement on resignation of teacher
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A West Iron County School teacher has resigned following an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct, according to superintendent Kevin Schmutzler. “Immediate, appropriate and necessary action” was taken, Schmutzler said. The teacher resigned on January 4 after being placed on administrative leave. Schmutzler said...
Feeding America visits Marquette for first delivery of 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America’s Mobile Food Pantry visited Marquette for the first delivery of the year. The truck delivered enough food Wednesday to feed 360 families in need. 27 volunteers loaded the food into participants’ cars at the Berry Events Center. Volunteers say the “season of...
Discovery Central moves location to Sands Township
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 1010 Silver Creek Road in Sands Township will soon be the new home to Discovery Central. The preschool has been located on Washington Street in Marquette. Co-owner Jeremy Misale said the new spot better aligns with the school’s outdoor teachings. “We’ve noticed that the...
NMU Martin Luther King Jr. Day community service preview
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This coming Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Northern Michigan University students and staff will give back to the community with multiple service projects. During this event, students will make blankets for the women’s shelter, thoughtful cards for Mill Creek Assisted Living residents and Valentine’s Day cards....
1 critically injured in Portage Township crash
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday evening in Houghton County. According to the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, troopers responded to a two-car crash around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Paradise and Broemer roads in Houghton County’s Portage Township.
Finnish-American Heikinpäivä Festival returns to Houghton County after two-year hiatus
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - After two years, the Finnish-American festival Heikinpäivä is returning to Houghton County this year. Beginning in 1999, the last festival was in 2020 just before the major spread of the pandemic, preventing future festivals. “We have wrestled whether we should have it or not...
Community forum to highlight mental health, school safety resources
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County School is holding a forum aiming to help improve mental health and school safety. This Thursday, Jan. 12, the Munising School District is hosting a community student forum with a panel discussion. It will focus on school safety and give students skills to improve their mental health. The event will have representatives from multiple Alger County agencies.
Dickinson County woodworking non-profit prepares to welcome new members, begin workshops
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County non-profit group is looking to share its knowledge on woodworking with the community. Organizers said the satisfaction of completing a project by hand can be a stress reliever for many. What started out as a hobby for Tom Wender has turned into...
How to care for your trees this winter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter is here, and spring isn’t exactly just around the corner. What does that mean for your trees and landscaping?. According to the Marquette County Conservation District, trees native to Michigan have adapted to snowy weather. The vast majority of Michigan vegetation can be left alone until spring.
Future of Gwinn Area Community Schools discussed at town meeting
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the community came out to discuss the future of Gwinn Area Community Schools Wednesday evening. Superintendent Brandon Bruce said his goal is to utilize one K-12 school. With declining enrollment, Bruce said the three current buildings--Gwinn Middle & High School, Gilbert Elementary and KI...
Start the Cycle prepping for its summer season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Start the Cycle is already making preparations for its summer season. ‘Start the Cycle’ is a group cycling program based in Marquette County that introduces youth to summer and winter biking. The group is in the process of finding participants and volunteers to help during their summer season.
NMU, Green Flower offering new online cannabis program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you want to learn more about legal compliance and risk assessment in the cannabis industry, you’re in luck. Northern Michigan University now has a Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Program, which is in partnership with Green Flower, a cannabis education company. It is the newest of four online cannabis program options.
Cultivating cannabis: how a marijuana growing facility ensures quality and safety in products
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The cannabis industry is growing exponentially in Michigan, and Baker Curtis Cannabis Company has harvested about 4,000 marijuana plants since starting operations in April. Bill Baker Jr. says he’s currently growing 2,000 plants, which will take 13 weeks from start to finish to get on store...
Fourth defendant in April 1 Norway Township assault pleads ‘no contest’
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A fourth defendant in the April 1 Norway Township assault has pled no contest. Adam Loomis appeared in Dickinson County District Court for an arraignment hearing about a bond violation. During the hearing, he changed his plea to his two charges from not guilty, to...
Ahead of MLK Day, UP organizations reflect on how their work continues his legacy
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MLK Day is just days away, and Upper Michigan organizations are looking at how the work that was started during the Civil Rights Movement has evolved and how they continue to work today in the spirit of what Martin Luther King Jr. did. Organizations like Michigan...
Bothwell Middle School seventh grade hosts annual ancient civilization museum
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Bothwell Middle School hosted its annual seventh-grade ancient civilization museum in the school’s cafeteria. The museum consists of student-made projects related to ancient civilization themes. Ancient civilization is part of the school’s seventh-grade curriculum and is one of two museums the school hosts all year. Bothwell’s Assistant Principal Marc Vanwelsenaers said students were tasked with explaining to their parents exactly what their projects are about.
