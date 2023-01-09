Q-mmunity Love tribute fundraiser for the victims of Club Q

In December, Phantom Canyon Brewing Company released their Q-mmunity Love beer in response to the Club-Q tragedy. Brewed to raise funds for the victims, families and community of the Club Q tragedy, 100% of the sales from Q-mmunity Love are being allocated between the Club Q Victims and Survivors Compassion Fund and The Trevor Project .

Phantom Canyon is part of the larger Breckenridge-Wynkoop family, so the beer is also being sold at Wynkoop Brewing Company, Cherry Cricket Ballpark and Cherry Cricket Cherry Creek in Denver. Breckenridge-Wynkoop plans to match 100% of the donations made from the beer sale.

This event is all about rising up for the Colorado Springs community and standing in solidarity with the victims and families of the Club Q tragedy and the LGBTQ community as a whole.

The event is open to the community on January 15th from 3-7pm at Phantom Canyon Brewing Company in Colorado Springs.

