Selma, AL

Alabama woman last seen on New Year’s Eve found dead Sunday

By alabamanow
 3 days ago
An Alabama woman who was reported missing on New Year’s Eve was found dead on Sunday.

Selma police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of Patricia Effinger, 64 on Sunday in the Beloit area of Dallas County. The SPD and DCSO are both calling it a death investigation.

Effinger was last seen December 31, between 11 p.m. and midnight on the 800 block of 1st Avenue. Effinger was seen wearing black boots, camouflage pants, a white top, and a leather black jacket.

Detectives from the SPD and DCSO used cell phone technology and with the assistance of the Alabama Fusion Center to find Effinger.

Law enforcement officials say that Effinger’s remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science to determine her exact cause and manner of Death.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson praised the teamwork of the SPD and DCSO.

“It took a lot of great detective work by the Selma Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office t find the body of this missing person,” Jackson said. “An autopsy will provide more information on whether this was a homicide or something else.”

