sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Placerville Head-On Collision Occurs Resulting in Injuries
Minor Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision on Rock Creek Road. A head-on collision in Placerville resulted in minor injuries on January 8. The collision occurred at the intersection of Rock Creek and Gravel Roads, which is a rural area, around 12:34 p.m. The vehicles ended up blocking that intersection, according to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Although an investigation was conducted by the CHP to determine the cause of the crash, the reason for the collision was not released.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Crash Involving FedEx Truck on I-205 and Grant Line Road in Tracy
On the morning of January 10, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a collision involving a FedEx truck on Interstate 205 in Tracy. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. on eastbound I-205 at the West Grant Line Road offramp, officials said. Details on the FedEx Truck Collision on Interstate 205...
Bicyclist dies after being hit in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon in Modesto. According to an accident report, it happened around 3:20 p.m. on Almond Avenue near Elm Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a Chevrolet sedan and BMX-style bicycle with damage, as...
Driver extricated after being trapped by crash involving semi-truck in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person suffered critical injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan late Tuesday night. Metro Fire of Sacramento says the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road. Crews who responded to the scene found that the sedan driver was trapped inside their car. The driver was soon extricated and taken to the hospital. Firefighters say the person's injuries were critical. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Three Injured in Solo Car Crash on Highway 108-120 Near Oakdale
The California Highway Patrol reported that three parties were injured in a single-vehicle collision near Oakdale on January 7, 2023. The solo car crash occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Highway 108-120 in the vicinity of Lancaster Road, according to officials. Details on the Single-Vehicle Collision on Highway 108-120 Near...
'I was kind of scared to drive that night' | Sacramento driver, semitruck flipped over by high winds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento truck driver recalls "escaping death" after 70 mph winds abruptly flung him and his big rig trailer on its side, skirting across the asphalt during one of the worst winter storms of the year so far. 42-year-old Barry Kunkel took his normal route from...
mymotherlode.com
Storm Cleanup And Road Closures Continue In Calaveras County
Valley Springs, CA — Calaveras County has been hit hard by the recent storm systems, including a tornado we reported about earlier, early Monday morning, along Hogan Dam Road near Valley Springs. Thankfully, no one was injured from the tornado, which reached speeds of 90 mph, but it uprooted several white oak and pine trees.
1 injured in Modesto after driver loses control heading into standing water
MODESTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol reported Monday afternoon a 25-year-old Patterson resident was driving on W. Grayson Road near Laird Road when he lost control of his vehicle after driving into standing water. His Honda SUV was found by first responders resting against a wooden utility pole. The...
mymotherlode.com
Sinkhole Prompts Twain Harte’s Eproson Park Closure
Twain Harte, CA — Following the recent wet weather, a sinkhole was discovered near a picnic bench at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. It is also near the children’s playground equipment. Out of an abundance of caution, the Twain Harte Community Services District has decided to close the park indefinitely until further notice. The district will need to assess the damage and look into potential repairs. The area around the park is now blocked off.
KCRA.com
Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads
TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
One person dead in fatal crash on Stockton Boulevard
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A person has died after a crash on Stockton Boulevard between 14th and 17th avenues.Police have set up a barricade surrounding the deceased. It's unclear what led up to the crash, according to officials, an investigation is now underway.No further information was released.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multi-Vehicle Collision Involving Big Rig on SR-99 in Stockton
On Friday, January 6, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle wreck on SR-99 in the Stockton area. The crash involved several vehicles, including a big rig, and occurred around 9:20 p.m. Details on the Multi-Vehicle Wreck on SR-99 in Stockton. CHP traffic officers responded to the scene of...
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. east of Stockton on Wednesday. Wind speeds reached 90 miles per hour, which was strong enough to break many trees.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision on SR-4 in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a major injury car collision in Stockton. The incident was described as a head-on crash involving two vehicles on State Route 4 and Roberts Road at approximately 8:35 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Car Collision in...
Stockton homeowners keeping an eye on rising waterways as more storms coming
STOCKTON, Calif. — Gary Sanchez has witnessed the normally tranquil Bear Creek suddenly rising behind his North Stockton home. "It's getting high, but I've seen it a little bit higher than that so I'm concerned about it. But the levees are strong, they've done a lot of work on them," said Sanchez.
Brentwood boy reported missing, last seen Monday
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy is reported missing, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post posted Thursday afternoon. London Clay was last seen at his Brentwood home on Monday. London is described to be 5-foot-11 and 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a location of […]
Woman fatally stabbed in southern Sacramento County
(KTXL) — Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a woman being stabbed in southern Sacramento County on Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a residence along the 8000 block of Iron Gorge Drive, near Elk Grove Florin Road, and found a woman had been fatally stabbed. The time of […]
Person shot, killed by Placer County Sheriff's deputies during traffic stop
PLACER COUNTY, Calif — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed by Placer County Sheriff's deputies in Auburn late Tuesday evening. Deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 49 at Locksley Lane just before midnight. While the details leading up to the shooting are unclear, deputies shot the person who died at the scene.
mymotherlode.com
Extreme Wind Event And Tornado Confirmed By Weather Service
Milton, Calaveras CA — The National Weather Service has confirmed that the severe thunderstorm yesterday moved a large horse barn in Oakdale and qualified briefly as the lowest level of tornado, an EF-1 in Calaveras as it crossed Hogan Dam Road. On January 10, 2023 the early morning severe...
Modesto braces for another round of severe weather following tornado warnings
MODESTO – Northern California communities are gearing up for another round of wild weather. In Stanislaus County, the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings in Modesto overnight People woke up to heavy rain, roaring thunder, and lightning throughout the area with video recordings from Turlock, Modesto, and Oakdale."It's pretty scary because we don't really see that around here in this area," said Giselle Tadeo of Denair. The lightning flash illuminated the early morning sky as the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings."I got the alert around 3:45 a.m. So, I saw the thundering, the lighting – all of that,"...
