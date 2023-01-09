Minor Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision on Rock Creek Road. A head-on collision in Placerville resulted in minor injuries on January 8. The collision occurred at the intersection of Rock Creek and Gravel Roads, which is a rural area, around 12:34 p.m. The vehicles ended up blocking that intersection, according to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Although an investigation was conducted by the CHP to determine the cause of the crash, the reason for the collision was not released.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO