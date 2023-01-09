FWC investigating after endangered birds ran over and killed on Marco Island

Florida Fish and Wildlife are investigating after endangered birds ran over and killed.

It happened in the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. around 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

Marco Island Police officers say they responded to a call concerning a golf cart being driven on the beach in a reckless manner by a Marriott employee, who intentionally ran over and killed five Black Skimmers, a state-endangered species.

The Marco Island Police Department will be assisting FWC as needed.