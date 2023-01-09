ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

FWC investigating after endangered birds ran over and killed on Marco Island

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
Florida Fish and Wildlife are investigating after endangered birds ran over and killed.

It happened in the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. around 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

Marco Island Police officers say they responded to a call concerning a golf cart being driven on the beach in a reckless manner by a Marriott employee, who intentionally ran over and killed five Black Skimmers, a state-endangered species.

The Marco Island Police Department will be assisting FWC as needed.

