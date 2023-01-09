Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
I-80 crash near Williamsburg ends in fatality
I-80 is back open after a fatal crash on Thursday afternoon. It occurred south of Ladora in the eastbound lanes around 1:00 p.m. According to Iowa State Patrol crash reports, a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate.
iheart.com
Fairfield, Iowa Man Killed In I-80 Pileup
(Johnson County, IA) -- An Iowa man was one of two people killed in a 15-car pile-up on I-80 near Iowa City. The I-S-P says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield was killed. Thirty-seven-year-old truck driver Junier Caballero-Venero of Houston, Texas was also killed. Nine semis and six passenger vehicles were involved in the pile-up early Sunday morning. The I-S-P says the crash also left several people injured.
KCCI.com
Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota records first traffic fatality of 2023
Minnesota recorded their first report of a traffic fatality in 2023 last week when a Maple Lake man was killed when he was struck by a pickup while standing outside of his stranded car. On January 3, authorities say 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was driving on Highway 24...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Interstate Railroad: Truck Loading Facility in Iowa City one step closer
Iowa City — Thursday night, Iowa Interstate Railroad LLC (IAIS) announced they will be purchasing roughly 30 acres in Iowa City's southeast industrial campus to construct a loading facility. IAIS is a Cedar Rapids-based railroad company that operates in the Midwest between the Chicago, Peoria, Illinois, and Omaha, Nebraska...
[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids
For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
cbs2iowa.com
One dies due to semi crash in Marion
MARION, Iowa — Marion Police and Fire Departments, along with area ambulance services, responded to a fatal accident in Marion on Wednesday. At 2:16 p.m., Marion emergency crews received a call for a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 and East Post Rd. A semi was driving...
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA MAN IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER BEING TRAPPED UNDER VEHICLE
OSKALOOSA — The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday morning at approximately 9am, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska County Ambulance Service, and Oskaloosa Fire Department were dispatched to the 2000 block of Suffolk Road in rural Mahaska County. The first responders were dispatched to this location on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delhi Man Injured in Pickup Rollover
A Delhi man was injured in a pickup truck rollover on Friday night. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year old Douglas Cornell was driving northbound on Pheasant Road shortly before midnight when he lost control on a curve. The pickup rolled onto its side, coming to rest in the middle of the road.
KBUR
Police still searching for missing Fort Madison man
Fort Madison, IA- Police in Fort Madison, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are still searching for a Fort Madison man who went missing in February of 2022. TV Station WGEM reports that 36-year-old Christopher Golliher of Fort Madison was last seen on February 1st, 2022, at his residence in the 2000 block of Avenue E. in Fort Madison. Police say Golliher was reported missing several days later by a family member.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD completes investigation into stabbing death. Case handed over to county attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Police Department says it has completed its investigation into the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The department has handed over the materials to the Linn County Attorney's Office who will then decide if charges are warranted. Walker, 29 of Cedar Rapids, was...
Police say they found evidence of patient abuse on deceased Iowa man's phone
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Disturbing discoveries have been made on the cell phone of a man found dead in Ottumwa in mid-October, according to a Tuesday press release from the Ottumwa Police Department. On Sunday, Oct. 15, Ottumwa police began investigating the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio of Centerville,...
Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minnesota prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it "an expected natural causes death due to illness."Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a...
cbs2iowa.com
Family & friends call for CRPD to make an arrest in stabbing death of Devonna Walker
Friends and family are calling for an arrest in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Those who know Walker took the streets outside Cedar Rapids Police Department headquarters Wednesday evening. Organizers tell Iowa's News Now they feel investigators are not treating this homicide the same as cases involving a white...
KCRG.com
I-80 crash leaves two dead
Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address. Jury selection to begin in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Jury selection is set to begin *today for the trial...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Deceased Nurse Assaulted Patients
The Ottumwa Police Department says it found evidence that a registered nurse who died last year assaulted patients at a local hospital. An investigation began last October following the death of 27-year-old Devin Caraccio of Centerville who was found dead alone in a room at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Police say at the time of his death, Caraccio worked for a third-party group that is contracted with ORHC.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested on assault, drug, and other charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested on multiple charges - including assault and drugs. The Joint Communications center received calls reporting gunshots and people screaming shortly after midnight Thursday. Officers responded to the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue where they learned...
cbs2iowa.com
Cell phone video captures last moments of Devonna Walker's life
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now through friends & family, show the final moments of a Cedar Rapids woman's life. Devonna Walker was stabbed to death on January 2 during an argument with a neighbor. Walker was stabbed to death that night...
