Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines
Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
Married at First Sight: Airris Is Torn About Marrying Jasmine After His Cousin Warns 'This Is Not a Game'
Airris' family expressed doubt about him going through with the experiment in the premiere episode of the latest season Is Married at First Sight star Airris getting cold feet before his wedding? In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Wednesday's episode, the Nashville-based software engineer, 39, begins to question his decision to participate in the show after being confronted by his cousin Fallina just before the ceremony. Under the show's premise, people agree to be set up with a stranger by a panel of experts and marry that person without having ever seen or met...
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital: 'Hits Just Keep Coming'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14 Tori Spelling is undergoing another health scare with one of her kids. The mom of five shared a photo on her Instagram Story late Wednesday showing daughter Stella, 14, hooked up to different wires while lying in a hospital bed, in a gown and a face mask. "The hits just keep coming😭," she captioned the photo, tagging Stella and offering no further information about what the teen is being treated for. In addition...
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered by Linda Thompson, John Travolta, Leah Remini and More After Her Death
Elvis' only child died on Thursday, just hours after being rushed to the hospital for suspected cardiac arrest Tributes are pouring in for Lisa Marie Presley after she died hours after being hospitalized for suspected cardiac arrest. Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday evening. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy...
Watch Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Intimate Kiss as She Congratulates Him Post Golden Globes Win
The pair embraced after the Elvis star took home a win for best actor in a drama movie at Tuesday's awards show There was certainly "A Little Less Conversation" when Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber locked lips after the Elvis star's Golden Globes victory this week! After Butler won the award for best actor in a drama movie — thanks to his portrayal of the King in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic — Gerber waited outside the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton and embraced her partner with a hug...
Jeremy Renner, Facing 'Long Road to Recovery,' Is 'Overwhelmed By the Showing of Love and Support': Source
The Marvel Cinematic Universe star has been hospitalized since Jan. 1, when he suffered blunt chest trauma and other injuries during a horrifying snowplow accident Jeremy Renner is on the mend following his horrific New Year's Day snowplow accident, but he faces "a long road to recovery," a source reveals in the new issue of PEOPLE. "Jeremy is making positive progress," continues the source, echoing a sentiment from Renner's sister Kym, who also told PEOPLE that the 52-year-old star of The Avengers was "crushing all progress goals." The actor has been hospitalized since...
Everything Lisa Marie Presley Said About Overcoming Difficult Times — from Marriages to Losing Her Son
The singer died Thursday at 54 after collapsing at home in Calabasas From the death of her father when she was just 9 years old to the joy she felt raising her children, Lisa Marie Presley's life in the spotlight was a series of ups and downs. The singer, who had lived her life in the limelight since she was born to Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley in 1968, had been married four times and had weathered devastating setbacks such as the death of her son Benjamin Keough in 2020 and a...
Elvis Director Baz Luhrmann Honors Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: 'We Will Miss Your Warmth'
Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside Baz Luhrmann and the Elvis movie team on Tuesday, just two days before her death Baz Luhrmann is paying his respects to Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis director, 60, remembered Lisa Marie, who died Thursday at the age of 54, in a message on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of Lisa Marie and Elvis actor Austin Butler laughing together. "Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace," Luhrmann wrote. "Her sudden, shocking loss...
Sarah Ferguson Mourns 'Sissy' and 'Devoted Friend' Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Am Deeply Saddened'
Fergie shared a photo with Lisa Marie Presley and said, "I am here for your family to support and love them" Sarah Ferguson is adding to the many tributes remembering Lisa Marie Presley. Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, shared a photo on her Twitter and Instagram pages with Presley, who died on Tuesday at age 54. "I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday," Fergie, 63, wrote. "You were my sissy,...
Amanda Kloots Reveals Nick Cordero's Mom Lesley Has Died: 'The Definition of Resilience'
Remembering her late mother-in-law in an Instagram tribute, Amanda Kloots said the two "got very close" when Nick Cordero got COVID, adding: "This is when I absolutely hate death, loss and grief" Amanda Kloots is honoring the mother of her late husband, Nick Cordero, after her death. The Talk co-host, 40, announced the devastating news on Instagram Friday. Sharing a carousel of photos of her mother-in-law, Lesley, over the years — some of which included Cordero — Kloots wrote, "My heart is broken to today. Nick's mother,...
Bryan Cranston Reveals He Was Starstruck When Anthony Hopkins Told Him He Loved Breaking Bad
The Emmy winner, who returns for season two of the Showtime series Your Honor on Jan. 15, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing Bryan Cranston is the first to admit he can get a little starstruck at times. A few years ago, the Emmy winner, 66, received "a beautiful letter" from veteran actor Anthony Hopkins. "He just loved Breaking Bad and thought it was phenomenal, and I was so touched by it," Cranston tells PEOPLE for this week's issue. The two actors eventually made plans to...
Steve Guttenberg Is Open to Third 'Three Men and a Baby': 'I Still Believe There's Another Movie'
Steve Guttenberg, Ted Danson and Tom Selleck starred in the 1987 smash Three Men and a Baby, the biggest box office hit of that year Steve Guttenberg is ready to make two of his most favorite films a trilogy. In a recent in-depth interview with PEOPLE, the '80s icon says he gets quite excited about the thought of re-teaming with Ted Danson and Tom Selleck for a third film in the Three Men and a Baby series. "I enjoyed working with those guys so much," the 64-year-old...
Boy Meets World Star Ben Savage Is Engaged to Girlfriend Tessa Angermeier: 'The Best Is Yet to Come'
Ben Savage and his new fiancée Tessa Angermeier celebrated the holidays together before getting engaged Ben Savage is engaged! The Boy Meets World alum, 42, shared a photo on Wednesday of himself posing beside his now-fiancée, Tessa Angermeier. For the shot, the twosome smiled as they posed in front of a pond in Owensville, Indiana. Both are dressed casually, though Angermeier is sporting a diamond sparkler on her ring finger. "The best is yet to come," the actor captioned the snap. In a statement to PEOPLE, Savage's rep says, "They...
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Absolutely Broken' After 'Shocking' Lisa Marie Presley Death: 'It's Too Much'
"A mother should never have to lose a child," Rita Wilson wrote, sending "our hearts and our prayers" to Priscilla Presley and the rest of Lisa Marie Presley's family Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are grieving the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis actor, 66, and his singer/actress wife, 66, posted a joint statement to Instagram Thursday night, following the news that Lisa Marie had died. "We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken … " the couple captioned a photo of Lisa Marie, signing off the...
Andy Cohen Reveals What He Found 'Stunning' from Jen Shah Case, Teases 'Excellent' New RHOSLC Casting
The Bravo exec also shared he hopes to to sit down with Shah before The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star reports to prison on Feb. 17 to serve time for her role in a telemarketing scheme Andy Cohen is sharing his candid thoughts after Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for her role in a telemarketing scheme. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, admitted that Shah, 49, going to prison was a "big loss" for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Cohen...
Nicolas Cage 'Heartbroken' as He Mourns Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley: 'This Is Devastating News'
"Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met," the actor, who was married to Lisa Marie Presley in 2002, said in a statement Nicolas Cage is remembering Lisa Marie Presley as someone who "lit up every room." Following news of Lisa Marie's death on Thursday at the age of 54, Cage said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that the loss of his ex-wife is "devastating news." "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken," said the actor,...
Bachelor Alum Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy: 'For the Rest of My Life, It's You'
Nick Viall shared a carousel of engagement photos with new fiancée Natalie Joy to Instagram on Thursday Bring in the final rose! Former Bachelor Nick Viall has found lasting love with longtime girlfriend Natalie Joy. The pair announced that they are engaged in a joint Instagram post shared Thursday. "For the rest of my life, it's you," Viall, 42, wrote in the caption of the post, which features a handful of photos from the couple's engagement. Viall is seen kissing his fiancée's hand in one photo, while Joy poses for the camera...
Lauren Sánchez Wishes 'Man of My Dreams' Jeff Bezos Happy Birthday: 'I Love You With All My Heart'
"You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," the Emmy-award winning journalist wrote to the billionaire, who turned 59, on Instagram Lauren Sánchez shared a loving message for Jeff Bezos on his 59th birthday. The Emmy-award winning journalist, 53, honored the billionaire's milestone Thursday with a pair of romantic posts on her Instagram page. The first featured a collection of photos from the couple's relationship and the many glamorous adventures they have been on together — including images from their March 22 trip to...
Janelle Brown Shares Inspiring Weightlifting Video, Says That Working Out Is 'Empowering'
The Sister Wives star, newly separated from husband Kody, showed off her impressive progress in the gym: "When you are strong, you can be strong" Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is empowering herself physically as well as mentally following her recent separation from husband Kody Brown. On Thursday, the 53-year-old shared an Instagram video of a recent workout, in which she shows off a squat routine hefting an impressive stack of weight plates. View this post on Instagram ...
People
381K+
Followers
65K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0