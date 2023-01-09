Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Louisville high school basketball star nominated for McDonald's All American team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four players from Kentucky, including one from Louisville, have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American basketball games. Sacred Heart's Triniti Ralston was nominated for the girls' game. Ralston is currently the only senior on Sacred Heart's team, which is currently ranked 18th in the country right now, according to MaxPreps.
Louisville Makes Top Five for '24 SF Trentyn Flowers
The North Carolina wing in one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
Wave 3
Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. With cost for everything from pet food to car insurance at 40 year highs it is pinching our wallet and pulling at our peace of mind.
Former Louisville firefighter charged in deadly crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville firefighter has been charged with murder and driving under the influence after a deadly crash Thursday night on I-264 West. According to police, LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 10 p.m. near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Police...
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 83-70 Loss at Clemson
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting forward said after their loss vs the Tigers:
WLKY.com
Buff City Soap closes NuLu location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
wdrb.com
Junior Bridgeman, Dawn Gee to receive Keepers of the Dream award Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will present his first Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award on Sunday at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Whitney Hall. This year's recipients are WAVE 3 news anchor Dawne Gee and former Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman. Recipients of...
Wave 3
LMPD: Death investigation underway in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are conducting a death investigation in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Wednesday night. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, officials were initially called to the intersection of South 2nd and West Breckinridge Streets on a welfare check around 9:30 a.m. The call was later updated...
Dr. King's ties to Louisville
Recognizing Louisville's connections to Martin Luther King Jr. — including the March on Frankfort and A.D. King.
Wave 3
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the city has recently seen, with more than 600 casings found by LMPD, sources told WAVE News Troubleshooters. They believe more than 40 different types of firearms were used. Sources added...
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Clemson by 16.5. —The Louisville football team finished the 2022 season at No. 22 in ESPN’s FPI ratings. —Matt McGavic likes Clemson over the Cards tonight by 17. —Louisville has made the cut for five-star class of 2024 star Trentyn Flowers, who says he wants to make...
wdrb.com
Funeral, visitation information announced for Jeremiah Buckner, former Linkin' Bridge member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family members will gather to say a final goodbye to one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge this weekend. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner took the stage with fellow bandmates on...
WLKY.com
The Eagle to open 2nd Louisville location at Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagle, a Cincinnati-based chicken chain, is planning a second Louisville location in Oxmoor Center,Louisville Business First reports. The group filed plans to the city to open a restaurant in the mall. Joe Lanni, co-founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which owns The Eagle, said the restaurant is taking up about 4,200 square feet on the exterior of the mall near Topgolf.
Tennessee man robbed 5 Louisville-area banks; sentenced to 17 years in federal prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Tennessee man was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for robbing five Louisville-area banks. Salvador Jones, 36, and was also ordered to pay $8,126 in restitution to the banks he's accused of stealing money from. In April 2021, Jones went into the Fifth Third...
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
wdrb.com
Louisville men accused of going high-tech to steal diesel from Hardin County pump
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men are facing felony charges after police said they went high-tech to steal 95 gallons of diesel from a gas station in Hardin County. According to court documents, 33-year-old Miguel Alberto Ulloa Ginard and 29-year-old Sandy Vigil Aguilar were arrested by deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department just after 5 a.m. Thursday.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 dead, juvenile injured after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one is in the hospital Tuesday night after being shot in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to calls of a shooting in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue just before 7 p.m. Police said when they...
WLKY.com
2 men taken to hospital after shooting, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said it responded to calls around 9 p.m. that two teens were taken to UofL St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds. They later amended...
