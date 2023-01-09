ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville high school basketball star nominated for McDonald's All American team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four players from Kentucky, including one from Louisville, have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American basketball games. Sacred Heart's Triniti Ralston was nominated for the girls' game. Ralston is currently the only senior on Sacred Heart's team, which is currently ranked 18th in the country right now, according to MaxPreps.
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
Buff City Soap closes NuLu location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
Junior Bridgeman, Dawn Gee to receive Keepers of the Dream award Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will present his first Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award on Sunday at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Whitney Hall. This year's recipients are WAVE 3 news anchor Dawne Gee and former Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman. Recipients of...
LMPD: Death investigation underway in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are conducting a death investigation in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Wednesday night. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, officials were initially called to the intersection of South 2nd and West Breckinridge Streets on a welfare check around 9:30 a.m. The call was later updated...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the city has recently seen, with more than 600 casings found by LMPD, sources told WAVE News Troubleshooters. They believe more than 40 different types of firearms were used. Sources added...
Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Clemson by 16.5. —The Louisville football team finished the 2022 season at No. 22 in ESPN’s FPI ratings. —Matt McGavic likes Clemson over the Cards tonight by 17. —Louisville has made the cut for five-star class of 2024 star Trentyn Flowers, who says he wants to make...
The Eagle to open 2nd Louisville location at Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagle, a Cincinnati-based chicken chain, is planning a second Louisville location in Oxmoor Center,Louisville Business First reports. The group filed plans to the city to open a restaurant in the mall. Joe Lanni, co-founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which owns The Eagle, said the restaurant is taking up about 4,200 square feet on the exterior of the mall near Topgolf.
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
Louisville men accused of going high-tech to steal diesel from Hardin County pump

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men are facing felony charges after police said they went high-tech to steal 95 gallons of diesel from a gas station in Hardin County. According to court documents, 33-year-old Miguel Alberto Ulloa Ginard and 29-year-old Sandy Vigil Aguilar were arrested by deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department just after 5 a.m. Thursday.
2 men taken to hospital after shooting, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said it responded to calls around 9 p.m. that two teens were taken to UofL St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds. They later amended...
