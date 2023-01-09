Read full article on original website
Review: M3GAN Is Predictable, But Not Boring
My wife won't watch horror movies, or even movies she caught a preview of that appear to be creepy in any way. I don't mind flicks like that and really enjoy seeing films in the theaters. I have plenty of people other than the wife I can go to a...
‘Midsommar’ Director Ari Aster Is Back With First ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Trailer
It’s 2023 now, so it’s about time we started seeing some trailers for our most anticipated 2023 movies. Here’s the first one for Beau Is Afraid the third film from one of our best modern horror filmmakers, Ari Aster. His previous films are the disturbing Hereditary and the super-disturbing Midsommar. Will Beau Is Afraid continue the trend?
‘Glass Onion’ Cut A Post-Credits Scene That Changes Everything
The following post contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Glass Onion, technically known as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, originally featured a post-credits scene that recontextualizes the rest of the film. The movie sees Daniel Craig reprising his role from Knives Out, the detective Benoit Blanc. He's met with a new mystery involving an eccentric billionaire named Miles Bron. As the film unfolds, it becomes clear that each of Bron’s party guests have hidden motives for appearing at the murder mystery party he is hosting. As the threads begin to unravel, Blanc dives deeper into a grand conspiracy surrounding Miles.
Did Mark Ruffalo Reveal Another Big Marvel Spoiler?
A few months ago, Mark Ruffalo was asked on a Marvel red carpet about his expectations for Avengers: Secret Wars, the massive crossover sequel that will conclude Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the larger “Multiverse Saga.” Ruffalo promised the movie and the Marvel heroes will “go out with a big bang.”
Matt Reeves Is Now Writing ‘The Batman 2’ Script
Everything in the DC Universe is kind of up in the air right now. Fortunately, that doesn’t include the follow-up to Matt Reeves’ highly-praised The Batman. Despite the massive restructuring going on after the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, it seems like this franchise is safe. One...
Simon Pegg to Voice Hogwarts’ Headmaster in New Harry Potter Game
Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games in recent memory... And now we finally know which voice actors will be making an appearance. The game returns fans to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter since 2011's Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows - Part II and promises to be much more extensive. The game is developed by Avalanche Software and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.
Hugh Jackman Has Six Months to Get in Wolverine Shape for ‘Deadpool 3’
For about one more week, Hugh Jackman will be playing the title role in The Music Man on Broadway. Then he’s got to slip back into the adamantium claws of Wolverine for the tenth time to play Logan opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. But that’s a process that takes a lot of time.
‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon’s New Netflix Rom-Com
Sometimes I look at what Netflix is producing and I think “Who would want to see this, especially at home on streaming?” But this I get. A romantic comedy starring two of the genre’s more popular actors — Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher — in a film by the writer of 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada, Aline Brosh McKenna. This is a no-brainer. People are going to watch this on Netflix.
‘Jeopardy!’ Producers Change Show’s “Weird” Scheduling Following Reddit Complaints
No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Jeopardy! producers Michael Davies and Sarah Whitcomb Foss continue to drop major news on their Inside Jeopardy! podcast. This week, the two revealed that the long-running game show is taking on a new schedule for future broadcasts.
Production Begins on Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’
Focus Features announced today that production begins next week on Back to Black, a fiction film based on the life of Amy Winehouse. According to a press release, the film is “about Amy Winehouse’s vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame.” The movie includes much of Winehouse’s music and is being produced with support from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and Winehouse’s estate. (Winehouse died in 2011 at the age of 27.) Marisa Abela, pictured above, plays Winehouse in the film.
2023 Golden Globes: The Full List of Winners
A year after the Golden Globes were pulled from their annual broadcast by NBC after numerous scandals, the traditional Oscars prelim is back. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association now has some new members, a new owner, and is in the process of becoming a for-profit group. And their awards show, the Golden Globes, was back on network television. The show was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Gets Live-Action TV Series
This is not a fantasy: Dungeons & Dragons is getting a live-action TV show. That’s the word out of Hollywood today. It is worth noting that at least for now, it seems that this TV series is totally distinct from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the big-budget D&D movie that is headed to theaters later this spring and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page.
‘Glass Onion’ Now the Fifth Most-Watched Netflix Movie Ever
For the third straight week, Glass Onion was the biggest film on Netflix despite receiving very stuff competition from another star-studded murder mystery new to the service. That was The Pale Blue Eye, a new thriller from Crazy Heart director Scott Cooper that stars Christian Bale as a detective working a case at West Point in the 1830s, where he’s joined in his investigation by a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (played by Harry Melling). The two films were almost neck-and-neck on the weekly most-watched movies chart. Netflix users watched 44.3 million hours of Glass Onion, while they watched 42.9 million hours of The Pale Blue Eye. That’s more than the other eight movies on the weekly most-watched list put together.
Bob Returns In New ‘That 90s Show’ Clip
That ’90s Show is probably one of the most eagerly-awaited sitcom revivals in a long time. Luckily, some old favorites are returning... Including Bob. Bob is a bit of a divisive character, especially for Kitty and Red. When he shows up at the house for a birthday party unannounced, Kitty is delighted while Red is much less excited.
‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Adaptation of Beloved Book
Since its first publication in 1970, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret that everyone has read. But somewhat surprisingly, given its enduring popularity and ubiquitous title, it has never gotten a movie adaptation. That changes later this spring when Kelly Fremon Craig, the talented writer and director of The Edge of Seventeen releases her film version. (Supposedly Blume was extremely hesitant to ever let anyone make a movie version until she met Craig and producer James L. Brooks.)
‘The Last Of Us’ Reviews Call It the Best Video Game Adaptation Ever
Video game fans have grown accustomed to disappointment any and every time their beloved artform gets adapted to movies and TV shows. They always turn out badly. But it seems like The Last Of Us is the very rare exception to the rule. The new HBO series version of the...
A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Movie Premieres on Hulu This Summer
They are delicious, and spicy, and now, a major motion picture. Flamin’ Hot, which purports to tell the origin of the popular sub-variety of Cheetos and other Frito Lay snacks, is officially coming to Hulu later this year. The film will first premiere as part of the South By Southwest Film Festival later this spring.
‘Tulsa King’ With Sylvester Stallone Is Worth A Watch
I've been a fan of Sylvester Stallone since whatever movies starring him my dad first let me watch, probably Rocky and First Blood. When I caught word that he was in a new TV series called Tulsa King, I didn't even need to watch a trailer or preview, I was in. Fortunately, I already have Paramount Plus so I can continue to get my new Star Trek fixes, as that's the platform Sly's new show is on.
