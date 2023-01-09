ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John B. King begins term as SUNY Chancellor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– For new Chancellor John B. King, it’s been a busy day of meetings and getting to know new colleagues at SUNY headquarters in Albany.

“I’ve met with our senior team,” said King. “I’ll meet with all of our campus presidents later this afternoon, and then this evening I’ll spend time with the fellows at our Hispanic Leadership Institute where we are helping to diversify the future leadership across our campuses. So it’s a great way to spend the first day.”

King was named chancellor last month and is taking over the position previously held by interim chancellor, Deborah Stanley. As chancellor, he wants to focus on issues such as student success and SUNY’s role in economic development. He has spoken with Governor Kathy Hochul and looks forward to working with her.

“The governor is deeply committed to the role SUNY can play in the long term future of the state,” explained King. “Last year in the state of the state, she talked about a vision of making SUNY the best public higher education system in the county. And she followed up with investment.”

He hopes that in her 2023 State of the State address on Tuesday that she will build on that commitment.

“I hope that she will talk about this connection between SUNY and the state’s economic future. Whether we are talking about micron in Central New York, or we are talking about the battery research that is happening at Binghamton,” said King. “SUNY institutions can be an incredible lever for growing good jobs in the state I hope the governor will reinforce that message.”

