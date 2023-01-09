LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A newly released police report describes a grisly murder that allegedly took place in October, while the suspect faces life in prison if convicted. Ryan Bentley, 43, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26. A second suspect, Angelica Hudson, was charged with murder but the charges have since been dropped by the state.

