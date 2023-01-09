Read full article on original website
18-year-old facing murder charge in Las Vegas 7-Eleven shooting
An 18-year-old is accused of firing a gun several times into a 7-Eleven, killing a person inside, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Las Vegas murder suspect, teenage victims traded guns, took videos before double homicide: police
A 24-year-old man accused of killing two teenagers last summer reportedly fired at them point-blank after a meeting to exchange guns, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Suspect dismembered man, put body in barrel for being alleged ‘snitch’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A newly released police report describes a grisly murder that allegedly took place in October, while the suspect faces life in prison if convicted. Ryan Bentley, 43, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26. A second suspect, Angelica Hudson, was charged with murder but the charges have since been dropped by the state.
Las Vegas man accused in deadly tow yard shooting ran from scene before turning self in, police say
A usually bustling business remained quiet on Wednesday, as employees of All-In Towing mourn their colleague, Jonet Dominguez.
Henderson police arrest 52-year-old for allegedly exploiting elderly
The City of Henderson Police Department arrested 52-year-old Steven Broadwell for allegedly exploiting the elderly Thursday.
7-month investigation into elderly exploitation leads to CCFD chief’s arrest
Henderson police arrested a man for elderly exploitation after at seven-month investigation.
Only on 8: Family of Las Vegas man found shot, killed in car calls for justice
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now. According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard […]
8newsnow.com
Woman calls on community for help after friend dies suddenly of cardiac arrest
A local woman is sharing the story of her friend, who died suddenly from cardiac arrest Sunday; one of several who has suffered the same fate in Las Vegas this past week. Woman calls on community for help after friend dies …. A local woman is sharing the story of...
Lawsuit accuses Las Vegas Strip casino of not intervening before gunman shot customer
A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses security staff at a Las Vegas Strip casino of failing to protect a group of customers after a man threatened them with a gun. That man later shot a member of the group, leading to substantial injuries and multiple surgeries, documents said.
8newsnow.com
Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence. A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400...
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at downtown Las Vegas tow company
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team arrested 27-year-old Jaton Terrell Herder, police said in a news release.
Man who accidentally shot, killed 20-year-old friend will not face charges
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who accidentally shot and killed his best friend will not face charges. Michael Maddock, 20, was shot by a friend who was unloading a gun in February of last year, according to the Nye County’s sheriff. The Nye County District Attorney’s office said a decision was made and the […]
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police investigate shooting after suspects forced entry into residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 3 a.m. in the area of the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court. Police said that the preliminary investigation indicates that two Black males “made forced...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded car
A man attempting to get his car returned to him after it was impounded by a tow company is accused of shooting and killing an employee, according to Las Vegas police. Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded …. A man attempting to get his car returned to him...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: 16-year-old McDonald’s employee shot toward crowd on Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 16-year-old is facing felony charges after Las Vegas police said he fired a 9MM handgun in the direction of a crowd on the Fremont Street Experience. Na’Quintin Norsworthy was an employee at McDonald’s on Fremont Street. Witnesses said he fired at least four shots...
Police: Woman found stabbed in burning apartment
Police are searching for a killer after a woman's body was found with apparent stab wounds inside a burning apartment in east Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Man chased down street, shot to death
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man chased down a neighborhood street was shot to death early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting was reported around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue near Bruce Street, east of the downtown area. Metro police...
americanmilitarynews.com
18-year-old dies after cardiac arrest at Las Vegas charter school
A Las Vegas teenager died Sunday after suffering from cardiac arrest at a southwest valley charter school, officials said. Jordan Brister, 18, died at Southern Hills Hospital. The Clark County coroner’s office had not ruled on his cause of death as of Tuesday, but Amplus Academy school officials said the high school senior suffered cardiac arrest Tuesday on campus and was hospitalized.
8newsnow.com
Vigil Friday for slain tow truck driver who leaves behind 9 children
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family members and friends of a tow truck driver who was shot to death while on the job will hold a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember a man they say was devoted to his family and community. Jonet Dominguez was killed on Tuesday, Jan....
Man arrested for robbery with a deadly weapon at Caesars Palace
The casino cage at Caesars Palace was robbed just after midnight on Monday morning, and Las Vegas police say they've arrested a suspect.
