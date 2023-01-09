ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Suspect dismembered man, put body in barrel for being alleged ‘snitch’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A newly released police report describes a grisly murder that allegedly took place in October, while the suspect faces life in prison if convicted. Ryan Bentley, 43, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26. A second suspect, Angelica Hudson, was charged with murder but the charges have since been dropped by the state.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded car

A man attempting to get his car returned to him after it was impounded by a tow company is accused of shooting and killing an employee, according to Las Vegas police. Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded …. A man attempting to get his car returned to him...
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man chased down street, shot to death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man chased down a neighborhood street was shot to death early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting was reported around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue near Bruce Street, east of the downtown area. Metro police...
americanmilitarynews.com

18-year-old dies after cardiac arrest at Las Vegas charter school

A Las Vegas teenager died Sunday after suffering from cardiac arrest at a southwest valley charter school, officials said. Jordan Brister, 18, died at Southern Hills Hospital. The Clark County coroner’s office had not ruled on his cause of death as of Tuesday, but Amplus Academy school officials said the high school senior suffered cardiac arrest Tuesday on campus and was hospitalized.
