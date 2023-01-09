Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit teen confesses to murdering best friend during botched robbery, police say
DETROIT – A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his lifelong best friend in a botched robbery, investigators said. Investigators said Zayer Brooks, 17, has confessed to killing 17-year-old Edmond Butler. Brooks appeared in court for a hearing on Thursday (Jan. 12). Butler was found dead in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
35 years ago: Young woman’s skeletal remains found burned in vacant lot in Detroit
DETROIT – The skeletal remains of a young woman discovered in a vacant lot in Detroit 35 years ago are still unidentified. The remains were found on Jan. 12, 1988, lying face up on the ground in a vacant lot adjacent to the eastbound I-94 service drive near 12th Street.
WZZM 13
Body found buried in Detroit was a woman missing since fall
DETROIT — A partially buried body discovered in Detroit has been identified as a woman who was reported missing in November, authorities said. The remains were those of Alyssa Itchue, the Wayne County medical examiner's office said Monday. Police were contacted after a utility worker last week spotted a...
Detroit News
Two found dead in car on Detroit's east side, suspect still at large
Detroit — Detroit police continue to search for a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of two men found dead inside a car on the city's east side late Thursday. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert Thursday night around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Reno and Liberal streets. They found two victims deceased inside a vehicle at the scene.
WNEM
Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in Davison. Davison police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Third St. about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for reports of a shooting. The preliminary...
Detroit News
Police arrest suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting
Michigan State Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit. "Today, through great investigative work the suspect vehicle ... was recovered and detectives determined it was staged to look like it was stolen (broken window)," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.
fox2detroit.com
4 dogs found safe after thieves stole them from Detroit shelter
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four dogs are safe after thieves broke into a Make a Difference Rescue shelter in Detroit and stole them early Wednesday. "They were going crate to crate to see what dog would be friendly enough," said Judy Jones, with the rescue. One of the dogs, Willow,...
fox2detroit.com
O.H. Pye covering Tracie Golden's funeral after deadly Detroit carjacking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The funeral details for Tracie Golden, a beloved Detroit woman who was killed during a carjacking, have been released. Services for Golden will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit on Friday. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. and service will be at 11 a.m.
Have you seen Rhyan? Police and family searching for missing pregnant Detroit teen
In a release issued Wednesday, police said 16-year-old Rhyan Hendrix-Burton left her home in the 23000 block of Pembroke, south of 8 Mile Rd. near Berg Rd., at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
74-year-old Detroit woman reported missing by her son has been found safe
Police say in an update that a 74-year-old Detroit woman who was reported missing Thursday morning has been recovered and is doing just fine.
74-year-old woman missing in Detroit, may be driving silver/gray Ford Escape
Police are asking for help from the public in the case of a missing 74-year-old Detroit woman who hasn’t been in touch with her family since Tuesday.
The Oakland Press
Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues
Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
Video shows suspects nab dogs from Detroit animal shelter
A dog named Willow was found sitting alone and scared in an old garage Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by garbage. She was stolen overnight along with three other dogs.
fox2detroit.com
Thieves steal 4 dogs, ransack animal shelter on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four dogs were stolen out of their cages from a shelter on Detroit's east side. "The unknown is like the worst, you don't know what they're doing with them, are they going to hurt them?" said Judy Jones. The dogs were stolen on video, in full...
Detroit News
Teen, 15, charged with killing second teen boy at Detroit hotel
Detroit — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of another 15-year-old at a gathering Dec. 31, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The teen allegedly shot multiple times into a hotel room at about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the...
WNEM
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl found safe
Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Active police scene in Davison Wednesday night. Updated:...
Remaining 3 dogs stolen from Detroit animal shelter found safe
The remaining three dogs stolen from a Detroit animal shelter have been found and safely returned home.
fox2detroit.com
Reward offered after man murdered while breaking up fight in Detroit last summer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Authorities are still looking for the shooter who killed a man trying to break up a fight in Detroit last summer, according to Crime Stoppers. Terrence Eggleston Jr. tried to break up an altercation between his cousin and her boyfriend around midnight July 16, 2022. According...
fox5ny.com
‘You're okay sweetie’: Video shows rescue of 4-year-old Michigan girl, arrest of her father
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was taken by her father on Tuesday was rescued by Ohio police after they pulled the man over in a car in Ohio. Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released bodycam video of the rescue. Eric Nardlini was arrested...
15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Detroit teen
(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen, also 15, in Detroit.According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the juvenile is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.He is being charged as an adult and is adult designated, meaning the judge can convict him as a juvenile, an adult or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of an adult sentence if the teen is not rehabilitated. Prosecutors say at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the juvenile allegedly fired shots into a hotel room in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway, striking the victim. Police found the victim unresponsive in the hotel's restroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The juvenile was arrested on Jan. 4.
Comments / 5