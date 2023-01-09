Read full article on original website
Stearns County jury convicts man for raping young girl
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A man formerly of Eden Valley, Minnesota has been convicted of sexually molesting three young girls over multiple years. A Stearns County jury has found 43-year-old Casimiro Sosa Saavedra of Las Vegas, Nevada guilty of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims under 16 and involving multiple acts over time.
One person dead, two others critical after shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – A man is dead, two others are in critical condition, and a suspect is being sought after a shooting Wednesday night in the parking lot of a north Minneapolis food market. Police Chief Brian O’Hara says officers were nearby at a traffic crash when they heard gunfire....
