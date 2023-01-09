ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 On Your Side

Street to be renamed in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS — A street will be renamed in honor of a St. Louis firefighter who died in the line of duty last year. The St. Louis Fire Department is hosting a street renaming ceremony Saturday, the day after the one-year anniversary of firefighter Ben Polson's death. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at 1400 Shawmut Place, near Engine House 13. The department has welcomed the public to attend.
laduenews.com

St. Louis-based architecture firm leads effort to create a more sustainable, equitable industry

There are many components that go into designing, constructing and restoring buildings. Trivers, a St. Louis-based architecture, planning, urban design and interiors firm, is doing this work with sustainability as its priority. “Sustainable architecture is architecture that meets the goals and needs of the occupants of the building while minimizing...
KMOV

American Lung Association gearing up for annual Fight for Air Climb

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The American Lung Association is gearing up for its annual stair-climbing event. On Saturday, March 25, the organization will host their Fight for Air Climb at the Metropolitan Square building in downtown St. Louis. The climbers will take 900 steps, going up 42 floors, to the top.
KMOV

St. Louis City, County plan to transfer funds received from Rams settlement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is transferring $280 million into a secure investment account with the Missouri Securities Investment Program. St. Louis County is investing its share, $169 million into treasury bonds. News 4 exposed how millions of dollars were left on the table because for months, the settlement money sat in a trust fund collecting no interest.
FOX2now.com

Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville High School

A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville …. A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Celebrate St. Charles Popcorn Day at Pop...
townandstyle.com

The Veiled Prophet Organization: 1.11.23

Challenging times bring out the best in people, and nowhere is that more evident than in St. Louis, where philanthropy and service are as integral to the region’s identity as the Mississippi River or Gateway Arch. At the center of the city’s helping heart are the Veiled Prophet Foundation and its Community Service Initiative, which offer members and their loved ones a wealth of opportunities to make St. Louis a better place to live.
5 On Your Side

Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard

ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
FOX2now.com

Normandy public works employee killed by falling tree

A tree trimmer working for the City of Normandy died Monday after being struck by a fallen tree. Normandy public works employee killed by falling …. A tree trimmer working for the City of Normandy died Monday after being struck by a fallen tree. Armed robbers steal from St. Louis...
stlpublicradio.org

Wednesday: WashU doctor notes African Americans’ unique menopause experience

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Did you know that people who menstruate will spend up to a third to half of their lives experiencing menopause? Medical professionals are still learning about menopause and utilizing ways to normalize this period of life for their patients — making it possible to uncover inequities in menopausal care and discoveries in how different demographics experience “the change” in America.
