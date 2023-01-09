Read full article on original website
KSDK
New empowerment center opens in north St. Louis City to attain business growth, community development
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders celebrated the grand opening of a new center in north St. Louis City Monday morning. The Northside Economic Empowerment Center is meant to reinvest in the area, while supporting business owners at the same time. It's in in the annex at Sumner High...
St. Louis, St. Louis County investing Rams settlement money to help future community-driven plans
ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County announced Thursday they are investing millions in Rams settlement money into treasury bonds until they decide on how to use it to serve its residents. The historic settlement came from a lawsuit filed by St....
KMOV
Wentzville elementary student achieves dream of writing book
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wentzville elementary school student’s dream to write a book has come true. News 4′s Steve Harris caught up with the 10-year-old at a book signing in his school library.
Metro East strip mall lands tenants, including one new to St. Louis, in $7M redevelopment
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A big-box shopping center in the Metro East has landed two large anchor tenants for a $7 million redevelopment that will fill nearly 70,000 square feet of space that’s been sitting empty for four years. Construction is underway at Nameoki Commons shopping plaza at...
Street to be renamed in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter
ST. LOUIS — A street will be renamed in honor of a St. Louis firefighter who died in the line of duty last year. The St. Louis Fire Department is hosting a street renaming ceremony Saturday, the day after the one-year anniversary of firefighter Ben Polson's death. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at 1400 Shawmut Place, near Engine House 13. The department has welcomed the public to attend.
laduenews.com
St. Louis-based architecture firm leads effort to create a more sustainable, equitable industry
There are many components that go into designing, constructing and restoring buildings. Trivers, a St. Louis-based architecture, planning, urban design and interiors firm, is doing this work with sustainability as its priority. “Sustainable architecture is architecture that meets the goals and needs of the occupants of the building while minimizing...
KMOV
American Lung Association gearing up for annual Fight for Air Climb
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The American Lung Association is gearing up for its annual stair-climbing event. On Saturday, March 25, the organization will host their Fight for Air Climb at the Metropolitan Square building in downtown St. Louis. The climbers will take 900 steps, going up 42 floors, to the top.
Historic restaurant, music venue pressing pause on operations
ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis restaurant and music venue known for blues and jazz says it's pressing pause on operations. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups has been around since 1976, hosting music greats but owners say it's time to rethink things. Wednesday, customers called in and even...
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
Booming businesses in Midtown bring traffic woes
St. Louis' Midtown neighborhood is going through a renaissance.
stljewishlight.org
Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is source of joy, pride for two Jewish St. Louis women
For decades, St. Louis women over 60 have kept the spice of life alive by competing for the title of Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant. The event, which is currently looking for contestants for its 2023 edition on April 30th, celebrates and honors women who have reached the “age of elegance.”
KMOV
St. Louis City, County plan to transfer funds received from Rams settlement
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is transferring $280 million into a secure investment account with the Missouri Securities Investment Program. St. Louis County is investing its share, $169 million into treasury bonds. News 4 exposed how millions of dollars were left on the table because for months, the settlement money sat in a trust fund collecting no interest.
FOX2now.com
Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville High School
A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville …. A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Celebrate St. Charles Popcorn Day at Pop...
townandstyle.com
The Veiled Prophet Organization: 1.11.23
Challenging times bring out the best in people, and nowhere is that more evident than in St. Louis, where philanthropy and service are as integral to the region’s identity as the Mississippi River or Gateway Arch. At the center of the city’s helping heart are the Veiled Prophet Foundation and its Community Service Initiative, which offer members and their loved ones a wealth of opportunities to make St. Louis a better place to live.
KSDK
Heart transplant gives Metro East baby the gift of life
A Metro East 9-month-old was recently given the gift of life after a heart transplant. St. Louis Children's Hospital performed the surgery.
Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard
ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
FOX2now.com
Normandy public works employee killed by falling tree
A tree trimmer working for the City of Normandy died Monday after being struck by a fallen tree. Normandy public works employee killed by falling …. A tree trimmer working for the City of Normandy died Monday after being struck by a fallen tree. Armed robbers steal from St. Louis...
stlpublicradio.org
Wednesday: WashU doctor notes African Americans’ unique menopause experience
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Did you know that people who menstruate will spend up to a third to half of their lives experiencing menopause? Medical professionals are still learning about menopause and utilizing ways to normalize this period of life for their patients — making it possible to uncover inequities in menopausal care and discoveries in how different demographics experience “the change” in America.
House fire in north St. Louis causes roof collapse
The Nisan Rouge Runner is on the scene of a structure fire near Belle Glade Avenue on Aldine Avenue in North St. Louis.
