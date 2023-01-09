Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Nevada GOP governor orders review, freeze of new regulations
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's new Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Thursday indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments and others to review all...
SFGate
Calmatters: Environmentalists Say Newsom’S Budget Cuts Jeopardize Climate Programs, Electric Car Mandate
Environmentalists slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for slashing billions of dollars from initiatives that the governor has repeatedly called top priorities: efforts to combat climate change and transition to zero-emission vehicles. Facing a projected $22.5 billion deficit, Newsom today proposed to eliminate $6 billion in climate spending in his 2023-24 budget....
SFGate
Dungeness crab harvest delayed off Washington, Oregon coast
SEATTLE (AP) — The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 because surveys found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells. A policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
Billionaire Larry Ellison ticketed by Lanai cop on Hawaii island he owns
Not even a 98% ownership stake on a Hawaii island can get you out of a driving ticket.
Study: 1,800% increase in California seniors going to ER after cannabis use
A recent study found that thousands of older Californians are going to the ER after using cannabis every year.
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
'Fed up': Newsom pledges millions to clear California homeless encampments
Gavin Newsom said he wants to dedicate $750 million to clearing the state's homeless encampments.
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills -...
California storm makes the Golden Gate Bridge sing again
The storm brought back an unwelcome voice to San Francisco.
SFGate
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim...
‘Nothing else pointed to a cause of death’: Two dead at Sea Ranch
"I don't think I've heard of anything like this in the last five years."
How to spend the day in Napa if you're not a wine lover
There's more to this sought-after stretch of Northern California than just award-winning wine.
Comments / 0