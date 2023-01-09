ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

SFGate

Nevada GOP governor orders review, freeze of new regulations

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's new Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Thursday indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments and others to review all...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Calmatters: Environmentalists Say Newsom’S Budget Cuts Jeopardize Climate Programs, Electric Car Mandate

Environmentalists slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for slashing billions of dollars from initiatives that the governor has repeatedly called top priorities: efforts to combat climate change and transition to zero-emission vehicles. Facing a projected $22.5 billion deficit, Newsom today proposed to eliminate $6 billion in climate spending in his 2023-24 budget....
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Dungeness crab harvest delayed off Washington, Oregon coast

SEATTLE (AP) — The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 because surveys found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells. A policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills -...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim...
IDAHO STATE

