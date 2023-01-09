Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Nothing Phone (1) is Finally Available in the U.S.
Six months after Nothing originally debuted the Phone (1), it is now available for U.S. users. The Nothing Phone (1) costs $300 and can be purchased directly through the manufacturer’s website. But caveat emptor, buying this device means actively entering a beta program. Nothing is selling the black version...
CNET
What It'll Take for Me to Want to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung's Galaxy S22 features a fresh design and an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark. But there's plenty of room for Samsung to further upgrade with the Galaxy S23, expected to arrive in February. In particular, I'd like to see longer-lasting batteries, more photographic features that take...
Ars Technica
Report claims Apple could reverse course and add touchscreens to Macs
Capping a week of Apple rumors about the company's mixed-reality headset plans and its efforts to design its displays and wireless chips in-house, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple might reverse years of design decisions and rhetoric and add touchscreens to a future MacBook Pro refresh. The report says Apple's...
Ars Technica
Apple promises to disclose more details about app removals
Apple has promised to enhance disclosures about why it expels certain apps from its App Store, following claims that the tech giant’s secretive decision-making process threatens freedom of expression in countries such as China and Russia. Activist investors secured the commitment from Apple earlier this month, according to three...
Ars Technica
New Sony Walkman music players feature stunning good looks, Android 12
Sony has a pair of new Android Walkmans out, the NW-A300 and NW-ZX700. Yes, that's right, Walkmans, Sony's legendary music player brand from the 1980s. Apple may have given up on the idea of a smartphone-adjacent music player when it killed the iPod Touch line recently, but Sony still makes Android-powered Walkmans and has for a while. The first was in 2012 with the Android 2.3 Gingerbread-powered NWZ-Z1000, which looked like Sony just stripped the modem out of an Xperia phone and shoved it onto the market as a music player. Since then, Sony has made designs with more purpose-built hardware, and today there are a whole series of Android-powered Walkman music players out there. Sadly these new ones seem to only be for sale in Japan, the UK, and Europe, for now.
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime
It’s not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services such as Amazon Prime. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips. Currently, an Amazon...
Best Buy Makes a Move Customers Will Hate (and One They Will Love)
The tech retailer is heading toward the future...at a price.
Ars Technica
Meta ends support for original Quest headset after less than 4 years
The original Oculus Quest will stop receiving new feature updates and lose access to the company's existing social VR features, according to an email sent to many Quest users this week. While Quest headset owners will still be able to use the device and all available apps, they will no...
The Verge
Samsung Galaxy S23 teasers hint at high resolution cameras and improved low-light photography
Samsung’s upgrades for this year’s Galaxy S23 lineup include higher-resolution camera sensors and improved low light photography, according to a pair of teaser trailers posted by Samsung China. The new phones are expected to be officially announced in three weeks on February 1st at Samsung’s first in-person smartphone event since the start of the pandemic.
Ars Technica
How will 2023 TVs address OLED’s biggest flaws?
OLED TVs are the premium focal point of many modern-day home theaters, but they're still imperfect technology. As usual, last week's CES in Las Vegas featured a smattering of upcoming TVs, plenty of them OLED-based. We saw bigger sizes and increased competition among OLED panel makers; however, the most interesting development was claims of boosted peak brightness.
Ars Technica
Apple CEO Tim Cook to take 40% pay cut this year
Apple is targeting a more than 40 percent cut to Tim Cook’s pay package in 2023, it said, at the request of the chief executive following shareholder criticism. Apple’s compensation committee decided to award Cook total “target compensation” of $49 million, down from a target of $84 million a year before, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Microsoft Has Found Its Anti-Google Weapon
Software giant sees artificial intelligence as opportunity to challenge Alphabet's dominance in internet search.
Ars Technica
Google to SCOTUS: Liability for promoting terrorist videos will ruin the Internet
For years, YouTube has been accused of enabling terrorist recruitment. This allegedly happens when a user clicks on a terrorist video hosted on the platform, then spirals down a rabbit hole of extremist content automatically queued “up next” through YouTube’s recommendation engine. In 2016, the family of Nohemi Gonzalez—who was killed in a 2015 Paris terrorist attack after extremists allegedly relied on YouTube for recruitment—sued YouTube owner Google, forcing courts to consider YouTube’s alleged role in aiding and abetting terrorists. Google has been defending YouTube ever since. Then, last year, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.
Walmart, Salesforce Make Agreement - But Customers May Hate It
Walmart is joining the retail-as-a-service revolution.
Ars Technica
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 pictures show off new camera design
Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S23 soon, with an event already officially scheduled for February 1. Prepping for launch means there are plenty of opportunities for things to leak, and official S23 pictures have landed at WinFuture. The pictures are right in line with the renders from...
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $200 and it's available for pre-order today
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung announced a new affordable smartphone at CES 2023. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is designed to be an affordable,...
Act now—pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 devices and save up to $100 in credits
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know about pre-ordering the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
Ars Technica
Microsoft will soon push Xbox owners into energy-saving Shutdown mode
Microsoft is rolling out an update to Xbox consoles starting today that will automatically switch them to a power-saving Shutdown mode, instead of the usual energy-hungry Sleep mode. It's part of a broader effort by Microsoft to make Xbox the "first carbon aware console." Blaine Hauglie, technical program manager at...
Ars Technica
Hackers discover that vulnerabilities are rife in the auto industry
If you purchased a new car in the past few years, chances are good that it contains at least one embedded modem, which it uses to offer some connected services. The benefits, we've been told, are numerous and include convenience features like interior preheating on a cold morning, diagnostics that warn of failures before they happen, and safety features like teen driver monitoring.
Ars Technica
Microsoft events to show new slate of games—including Starfield
Today, Microsoft announced an upcoming livestream called "Developer_Direct" that will include looks at several upcoming games from the company's now-numerous development studios. Further Reading. Set for January 25 at 3 pm ET, the company promises glimpses at Redfall, the latest game from Dishonored and Prey developer Arkane—whose pedigree actually goes...
