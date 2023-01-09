Read full article on original website
Cleveland man dies in suspected homicide
A 24-year-old man has died after a suspected homicide in Cleveland Friday.
Akron Police: Shots fired at 36-year-old man at intersection
AKRON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a 36-year-old man at an intersection in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Akron Police says the incident happened on Thursday at...
Police investigate fatal shooting in Cleveland
Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cleveland's east side early Thursday morning.
Suspect punches owner of car he tried to steal in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who punched the owner of the car he was trying to steal is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect tried to steal the car outside China Town Restaurant at 3718 Pearl Rd. at 1:21...
Cleveland officer dies at 53, police department confirms
Cleveland patrol officer Raymond Francel has died, the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
2 police officers facing charges for allegedly assaulting handcuffed individuals
Warrants were filed on Thursday against two police officers with Cleveland's Gang Impact Unit for allegedly assaulting individuals who were handcuffed in separate incidents in 2021.
How investigators tracked down suspects in smash-and-grab robbery at local gun shop
A Cleveland teen is in federal custody, accused of being one of three people responsible for a daring smash and grab robbery at a local gun shop in November.
Cleveland police officer found dead in his home; cause of death is under investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An off-duty Cleveland police officer died Wednesday. Raymond Francel, 53, was found dead at his home in North Ridgeville, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokeswoman for Cleveland police. The office of the Lorain County Coroner is examining Francel’s death, a spokesman said.
Wanted: Woman who used razor blade in attack is on the run
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who pleaded guilty to using a razor bade in an attack in 2019. After pleading guilty Natika Morgan, who also goes by the name Tamika Thompson, was sentenced to...
Cleveland police looking for missing teen
Cleveland police are looking for a teen who was reported missing on Wednesday. According to investigators, 15-year-old Savvon Huff has been missing from their Euclid Avenue home since Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Florida woman reports murder from decades past: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A Florida woman reported Jan. 6 that she had witnessed a murder decades ago and wanted to speak with a detective. She then told detectives that she may not have proof of a murder, but wanted them to investigate her stepfather, whom she said mistreated her and may have murdered somebody.
Three Cleveland men charged with rape in two-day span
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three men from different corners of the city were charged this week in Cleveland Municipal Court with rape. Two alleged victims were minors. On Tuesday, police charged Isaiah Black, 32, with raping a 30-year-old woman on Monday in the Broadway – Slavic Village neighborhood. Black...
Teen arrested after shooting incident near Parma elementary school
A teen is in custody after a shooting incident that placed a nearby Parma elementary school on lockdown Thursday afternoon.
Man steals 81-year-old woman’s car as she got food at Cleveland church, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who conned an 81-year-old woman into giving him her car keys when she arrived at a church for food is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The theft happened at St. Ignatius Antioch at 10205 Lorain Rd....
Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
New details on suspect who killed high schooler
Officials have identified the Cleveland student who was fatally shot at a bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy after school on Tuesday.
Cleveland man charged in Bath Township armory smash-and-grab used stolen Kias, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man is accused of being part of a group that used stolen Kias to carryout a smash-and-grab burglary at a gun dealer in Bath Township. Zaveeyon Teasley, 19, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with theft of firearms from a licensed gun dealer.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Sentencing continued for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sentencing for the driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was continued for the second time Thursday. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and trafficking cases. The chase happened in...
Lorain man who trafficked fentanyl connected to overdose death gets 15 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge sentenced a Lorain man to 15 years in prison after the man admitted that a deadly drug overdose was caused by drugs he provided that contained fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio says Kevin Walker Jr., 31, was...
