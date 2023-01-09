Read full article on original website
hnibnews.com
Mass. Girls HS Hockey – Wednesday Highlights: Arlington No Longer Unbeaten; Sandwich Edges Pembroke In OT Thriller
– Milton continued its strong start to the season, blanking Walpole, 4-0, in the Bay State Conference. Grace Analetto, Caelan Leddy, Kerry Balerna and Ellie McConville each had a goal for the Wildcats, and Lily Chamoun notched the shutout in goal. – Winchester got two goals from Carly Blumsack and...
Last Mega Millions jackpot won on Friday the 13th was in Rhode Island
The jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday's drawing.
whatsupnewp.com
Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket
The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
ABC6.com
BLM RI PAC seeking charges against distributors of racist materials
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Ocean State’s youth-lead advocacy group is imploring police to locate and charge those involved in distributing hateful literature. Advocates said there has been a rise in bigoted material being passed around Rhode Island. In response, they want to remind citizens that it takes...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island chef cooking up the heat in new Netflix competition
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Brian Nadeau, a Rhode Island native and chef, is cooking up the heat in the new Netflix series “Pressure Cooker.”. The competition follows 11 chefs living in a home competing for $100,000. Judges don’t exist in the competition, so that leaves the chefs to...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks. Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.
ABC6.com
Man with Rhode Island ties shot by Florida police
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man was shot by Florida police after deputies responded to a crime in progress. The Broward County Sherriff’s Office says Joseph Francis brandished a weapon when approached, forcing officers to shoot. Francis was struck once and police quickly secured the scene...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island DOT says thieves are targeting streetlights for copper wiring
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation believes sophisticated thieves are targeting streetlights near construction zones to steal expensive copper wiring. The department told NBC 10’s Gene Valicenti during his WPRO radio show that a reason some construction zones have gone dark is that thieves are stealing the copper wiring from the streetlights there.
ABC6.com
“What am I doing wrong?”: Rhode Island families crippled by housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the same day former state Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned, Rhode Islanders shared their trials and tragedies surrounding the growing housing crisis. Rising rent and homeless encampments are just two of the recent trends the state has been tracking. Shirley, a Providence native, said...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Rhode Island
Rhode Island is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Rhode Island!
iheart.com
Some RI Residents To Get Help For Heating Oil
There is more help on the way to needy families this long, cold winter. The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded emergency grants to help keep families warm and fed through the winter. The Foundation's CEO says non-profits are dealing with record demand as everyday costs continue to rise. Connecting for...
Changes to affordable housing law urged by United Way of Rhode Island
(The Center Square) – A nonprofit organization in Rhode Island is pushing for changes to low-income housing development under a two-year-old law. Claudia Wack, an affordable housing attorney who works with the United Way of Rhode Island, discussed a series of changes Tuesday afternoon the group would like to see to better the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act.
12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England
Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
Turnto10.com
Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly eggs before the spring
(WJAR) — Invasive, non-native spotted lanternflies have hitched rides to Southern New England, on cars, campers, even packages over the past few years. They can wipe out grape, berry, and other crops and vegetation. But there's action you can take now to stop the spread. Spotted lanternflies may look...
ABC6.com
As COVID cases increase to ‘high’ level in 3 Rhode Island counties, Lifespan opens new urgent care
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As coronavirus cases increase to “high” level in three Rhode Island counties, Lifespan is opening a new urgent care. The new urgent care is opening on Jan. 16 in Johnston. “Lifespan would like all Rhode Islanders to know they can seek care for...
iheart.com
Help For Homeless Couples Coming To Provindence
The office of Governor Dan McKee is announcing expanded shelter space. The property is at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence which is owned, but not currently in use, by the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. McKee says the State Properties Committee approved the site to be used as a 24-7 shelter space including up to 40 beds, with priority given to unhoused couples.
GoLocalProv
Alleged Rape and Cocaine: Two RI Health Professionals Have Licenses Suspended
Two health professionals have been suspended by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) after reports of sexual assault and, in a separate incident, alleged having cocaine on the premise of a facility. Both alleged crimes took place at nursing homes in Rhode Island. Sexual Assault. In the first suspension,...
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Foundation awards $160k in emergency grants for food and heating costs
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded $160,000 in emergency grants to help families stay warm and fed during the winter, the non-profit announced on Tuesday. That money was divided between three nonprofits that help families with food, housing, and heating. "Nonprofits are dealing with record demand due...
2 $1 million Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts; here’s where
There were two $1 million Mega Millions prizes won in Massachusetts during the drawing for $1.1 billion on Tuesday night, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and Mega Ball: 9. Although no players matched all six numbers for the $1.1 billion, there were several matching the first five and other combinations, earning themselves smaller-tier prizes.
