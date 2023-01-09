ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket

The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
EXETER, RI
BLM RI PAC seeking charges against distributors of racist materials

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Ocean State’s youth-lead advocacy group is imploring police to locate and charge those involved in distributing hateful literature. Advocates said there has been a rise in bigoted material being passed around Rhode Island. In response, they want to remind citizens that it takes...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Rhode Island chef cooking up the heat in new Netflix competition

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Brian Nadeau, a Rhode Island native and chef, is cooking up the heat in the new Netflix series “Pressure Cooker.”. The competition follows 11 chefs living in a home competing for $100,000. Judges don’t exist in the competition, so that leaves the chefs to...
CRANSTON, RI
Man with Rhode Island ties shot by Florida police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man was shot by Florida police after deputies responded to a crime in progress. The Broward County Sherriff’s Office says Joseph Francis brandished a weapon when approached, forcing officers to shoot. Francis was struck once and police quickly secured the scene...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Rhode Island DOT says thieves are targeting streetlights for copper wiring

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation believes sophisticated thieves are targeting streetlights near construction zones to steal expensive copper wiring. The department told NBC 10’s Gene Valicenti during his WPRO radio show that a reason some construction zones have gone dark is that thieves are stealing the copper wiring from the streetlights there.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Rhode Island

Rhode Island is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Rhode Island!
Some RI Residents To Get Help For Heating Oil

There is more help on the way to needy families this long, cold winter. The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded emergency grants to help keep families warm and fed through the winter. The Foundation's CEO says non-profits are dealing with record demand as everyday costs continue to rise. Connecting for...
WESTERLY, RI
12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England

Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
MAINE STATE
Help For Homeless Couples Coming To Provindence

The office of Governor Dan McKee is announcing expanded shelter space. The property is at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence which is owned, but not currently in use, by the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. McKee says the State Properties Committee approved the site to be used as a 24-7 shelter space including up to 40 beds, with priority given to unhoused couples.
PROVIDENCE, RI
2 $1 million Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts; here’s where

There were two $1 million Mega Millions prizes won in Massachusetts during the drawing for $1.1 billion on Tuesday night, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and Mega Ball: 9. Although no players matched all six numbers for the $1.1 billion, there were several matching the first five and other combinations, earning themselves smaller-tier prizes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

