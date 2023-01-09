Read full article on original website
KYTC proposing changes around I-75/275 interchanges
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has some ideas about improving the I-75/275 interchange, and designers are looking for public input. The Cabinet has started a 30-day virtual open house for people to review their proposals and give feedback. In a release, Project Manager Mike Bezold says the 75-275 interchange is carrying more than twice as much traffic as it was designed for, and traffic levels at several nearby interchanges are also heavy.
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
WHAS 11
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
Wave 3
Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through
(WKYT) - People are cleaning up storm damage in parts of central Kentucky. Tornadoes damaged homes, barns and took down trees in Boyle, Mercer and Madison counties. In Boyle County, large pine trees were no match for the EF-1 tornado that came through the county Thursday morning. A garage was destroyed. Damage was done to a few homes, and a barn was taken down.
Wave 3
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County. Another EF-1 tornado, with max winds of at least 90 mph, has also been confirmed in Boyle County.
Multicounty Kentucky police chase ends in trooper-involved shooting, 1 person injured
The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
Wave 3
LG&E, KU customers can expect higher bills after extreme cold
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The Christmas-time cold snap which cut across the commonwealth left behind a variety of problems. Snow and ice made for treacherous travel conditions, and the bitter cold caused rolling power outages. Now, the extra energy consumed during the storm is weighing heavy on the wallet. If...
Fox 19
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residents
BURGIN, KY. - On Thursday, at 3:05 a.m., shockwaves of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled central Kentucky and surrounding areas. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor's epicenter was located just east of Burgin.
Wave 3
StormTALK! Weather Blog 1/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus today will be on the Thursday storm setup. We are in good shape through sunrise. After sunrise, clusters of t-storms will roll in from the west. Indiana looks first to experience them before Kentucky. Some of those could be strong/severe with mainly a hail...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms to snow accumulation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty thunderstorms will cruise through the skies of Kentucky today. A quick shot of cold air will then lead us to snow flying and even accumulating. Let’s look at the day ahead. Non-thunderstorm winds will become gusty. Strong to severe storms will blow through. Winds...
WLKY.com
Deadline to sign up for Kentucky's state-based health insurance is this weekend
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reminding Kentuckians that time is running out to sign up for state-based health insurance. The deadline to apply for coverage is Sunday. Beshear said that everyone should check out their available plans, even if they are not sure if they qualify.
Wave 3
TikTok no longer allowed on some Ky. state-issued devices
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - TikTok is no longer allowed on state-issued devices for those employed by the Executive branch. The Kentucky Personnel Employee handbook says that agencies and staff shall not “use an application or otherwise access the social media site owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Limited or its successors commonly known as ‘TikTok’ other than for a law enforcement purpose.”
wcluradio.com
Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says
GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
wdrb.com
Increased demand for event venues leading to more investments in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Venues around Kentuckiana are capitalizing on an increased demand after many events were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Crestwood is investing on a project in Maples Park. Construction for the Millstone Amphitheater is expected to begin in early March. The...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
Wave 3
Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
spectrumnews1.com
Health officials urge caution as some Kentucky gas stations sell potentially harmful pills
FLORENCE, Ky. — Some medical professionals are concerned about the potential harmful effects from products people can buy at many gas stations in Kentucky. The Cincinnati Drug and Poison Information Center says a growing number of people have become dependent on products that contain an anti-depressant called tianeptine, which people have referred to as “gas station heroin.”
