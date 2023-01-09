ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wvxu.org

KYTC proposing changes around I-75/275 interchanges

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has some ideas about improving the I-75/275 interchange, and designers are looking for public input. The Cabinet has started a 30-day virtual open house for people to review their proposals and give feedback. In a release, Project Manager Mike Bezold says the 75-275 interchange is carrying more than twice as much traffic as it was designed for, and traffic levels at several nearby interchanges are also heavy.
fox56news.com

Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through

(WKYT) - People are cleaning up storm damage in parts of central Kentucky. Tornadoes damaged homes, barns and took down trees in Boyle, Mercer and Madison counties. In Boyle County, large pine trees were no match for the EF-1 tornado that came through the county Thursday morning. A garage was destroyed. Damage was done to a few homes, and a barn was taken down.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LG&E, KU customers can expect higher bills after extreme cold

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The Christmas-time cold snap which cut across the commonwealth left behind a variety of problems. Snow and ice made for treacherous travel conditions, and the bitter cold caused rolling power outages. Now, the extra energy consumed during the storm is weighing heavy on the wallet. If...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Wave 3

StormTALK! Weather Blog 1/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus today will be on the Thursday storm setup. We are in good shape through sunrise. After sunrise, clusters of t-storms will roll in from the west. Indiana looks first to experience them before Kentucky. Some of those could be strong/severe with mainly a hail...
INDIANA STATE
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms to snow accumulation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty thunderstorms will cruise through the skies of Kentucky today. A quick shot of cold air will then lead us to snow flying and even accumulating. Let’s look at the day ahead. Non-thunderstorm winds will become gusty. Strong to severe storms will blow through. Winds...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

TikTok no longer allowed on some Ky. state-issued devices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - TikTok is no longer allowed on state-issued devices for those employed by the Executive branch. The Kentucky Personnel Employee handbook says that agencies and staff shall not “use an application or otherwise access the social media site owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Limited or its successors commonly known as ‘TikTok’ other than for a law enforcement purpose.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says

GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Health officials urge caution as some Kentucky gas stations sell potentially harmful pills

FLORENCE, Ky. — Some medical professionals are concerned about the potential harmful effects from products people can buy at many gas stations in Kentucky. The Cincinnati Drug and Poison Information Center says a growing number of people have become dependent on products that contain an anti-depressant called tianeptine, which people have referred to as “gas station heroin.”
KENTUCKY STATE

