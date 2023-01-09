The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has some ideas about improving the I-75/275 interchange, and designers are looking for public input. The Cabinet has started a 30-day virtual open house for people to review their proposals and give feedback. In a release, Project Manager Mike Bezold says the 75-275 interchange is carrying more than twice as much traffic as it was designed for, and traffic levels at several nearby interchanges are also heavy.

2 DAYS AGO