Congratulations to The Fallen Brewery on being named Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for January!. The concept of The Fallen Brewery was born out of co-owner Nathan Manese’s military service with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and the desire to pay respects to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. “Our brewery has also been built to honor the men and women who serve our country and the communities we live in. It is a place for family, friends, and strangers to become friends,” Manese said.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO