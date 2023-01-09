Read full article on original website
Free business networking event coming in February at Clarksville Regional Airport
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Feb. 8, Your Tennessee Homes Team with Haus Realty & Management will offer a Business Speed Networking event at the Clarksville Regional Airport. “Think of it as speed dating, but for your career. You’ll have the opportunity to make valuable connections and grow your professional network in a fast-paced, exciting environment. And with so many talented professionals in attendance, you never know what opportunities might take off,” organizers said.
Hundreds of Fort Campbell families given food boxes in Oak Grove | PHOTOS
OAK GROVE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Thursday was a special day for hundreds of service members and their families as they lined up in their vehicles at the Oak Grove Equestrian Center to accept free boxes and bags of food from Fort Care and One Generation Away. Dozens of...
Chick-Fil-A on Madison Street in Clarksville back open with new look, improved drive-thru
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After months of renovations, the Chick-Fil-A on Madison Street has reopened, and with some major improvements. The fast-food favorite closed in September for a “much needed, major remodel,” according to owner David Blevins. While the restaurant at 1626 Madison St. was supposed to reopen 12 weeks later, supply chain issues caused a delay, extending the closure into January.
Gigi’s Cupcakes joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Gigi’s Cupcakes has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Ramona Lumadue is general manager and said she is in the process of becoming the new owner. “We are a locally owned cupcake shop. We make everything from scratch, and along with cupcakes we have a lot of different pastries that we make as well. We just try to make everybody happy with each and every pastry,” Lumadue said.
Clarksville Parks & Recreation announces new event: Clarksville Social
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Looking for a date night, a night out with friends, or a great reason to get out of the house this winter? Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host a brand-new event, Clarksville Social, from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Designed...
Free Wi-Fi arrives at Dixon and Edith Pettus Parks in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Dixon and Edith Pettus Parks now offer free Wi-Fi for guests as part of an expanding partnership between the City of Clarksville and Google. In September 2022, wireless hotspots were installed at Heritage and Valleybrook Parks. With the addition of Dixon and Edith Pettus, four parks now offer free Wi-Fi.
Habitat for Humanity accepting homeownership applications in February 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee’s (HFHMCTN) homeownership program will accept applications Feb. 1-28. Applications will be made available online starting Feb. 1. Please note that applications will not be accepted after Feb. 28. Applicants are required to be a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County...
Helping Hand Total Now At $34,582
Paris, Tenn.–After the third day of the annual Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction, a total $34,582 has been raised. Each year, Helping Hand raises thousands of dollars for over 80 non-profit and public service organizations. Today, an even total of $4,000 was raised by East Wood Clinic, Tomorrow’s...
Dollar General pilots new mobile health clinics with 2 in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dollar General will pilot its new mobile health clinic program using three stores in Middle Tennessee, with two of those in Clarksville. According to a news release, Dollar General is now offering mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic, preventative and urgent care services provided by DocGo On-Demand.
Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
Fallen Brewery named Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month
Congratulations to The Fallen Brewery on being named Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for January!. The concept of The Fallen Brewery was born out of co-owner Nathan Manese’s military service with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and the desire to pay respects to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. “Our brewery has also been built to honor the men and women who serve our country and the communities we live in. It is a place for family, friends, and strangers to become friends,” Manese said.
Community invited to free milkweed planting workshop at Austin Peay
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Now is the perfect time to start milkweed plants! To grow, they need to experience cold weather like they would in nature. To help you get started on planting and nurturing these pollinator-friendly plants, members of the Clarksville Sustainability Board, Clarksville Healthy Yards and Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for Field Biology are sponsoring a February planting for pollinators event.
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
25th annual MLK Jr. Commemorative March and more coming up this weekend in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Steering Committee-Clarksville Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in partnership with the Clarksville Area Ministerial Association and the National Pan-Hellenic Council is proud to announce the Dr. King Day of Service Celebration events for 2023.
Hendersonville set to break ground on new Sanders Ferry Greenway
The new Sanders Ferry Greenway in Hendersonville is breaking ground this week with an expected opening date later this fall.
Mayors give updates on athletic complex, Exit 1 lighting, downtown parking and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The mayors of Clarksville and Montgomery County laid out updates on Tuesday for several local government initiatives, ranging from a pocket park near Greenwood Avenue to the massive athletic complex coming to Exit 8. At the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce 2023 Mayor’s Power...
Underwater: $175,000 worth of damage done to Sumner County buildings
Cleanup efforts are underway in Sumner County after several government buildings were damaged by water.
Clarksville’s ‘37042’ named hottest home-buying ZIP code of 2022 by Opendoor
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council announced in a news release today that Clarksville has been named the hottest ZIP code in the country and a recurring homebuyer favorite by Opendoor. The digital real estate company ranked Clarksville’s ZIP code 37042 at the top...
Deloris Ann Peister
Deloris Avon Peister, age 90, of Palmyra, TN, passed away on January 10, 2023. She was born on January 20, 1932, in Kearney, NE, to Thurman and Lula Crawford. Deloris will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Robert Peister, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in a private ceremony. She was a member of the Methodist Church, loved playing the organ, and crocheting.
Ann Lorrain Leeton ‘Lori’ Lucas
During the early morning hours of January 10, 2023, Ann Lorrain “Lori” Leeton Lucas passed away peacefully at the age of 73 years, 11 months, and 5 days at The Waterford Residential Home in Clarksville, Tennessee. Lori was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 5, 1949, to Felix and Frances Caldwell Leeton. She grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, resulting in a life-long love for The University of Tennessee Volunteers.
