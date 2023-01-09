ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Free business networking event coming in February at Clarksville Regional Airport

CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Feb. 8, Your Tennessee Homes Team with Haus Realty & Management will offer a Business Speed Networking event at the Clarksville Regional Airport. “Think of it as speed dating, but for your career. You’ll have the opportunity to make valuable connections and grow your professional network in a fast-paced, exciting environment. And with so many talented professionals in attendance, you never know what opportunities might take off,” organizers said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Chick-Fil-A on Madison Street in Clarksville back open with new look, improved drive-thru

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After months of renovations, the Chick-Fil-A on Madison Street has reopened, and with some major improvements. The fast-food favorite closed in September for a “much needed, major remodel,” according to owner David Blevins. While the restaurant at 1626 Madison St. was supposed to reopen 12 weeks later, supply chain issues caused a delay, extending the closure into January.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Gigi’s Cupcakes joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Gigi’s Cupcakes has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Ramona Lumadue is general manager and said she is in the process of becoming the new owner. “We are a locally owned cupcake shop. We make everything from scratch, and along with cupcakes we have a lot of different pastries that we make as well. We just try to make everybody happy with each and every pastry,” Lumadue said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Free Wi-Fi arrives at Dixon and Edith Pettus Parks in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Dixon and Edith Pettus Parks now offer free Wi-Fi for guests as part of an expanding partnership between the City of Clarksville and Google. In September 2022, wireless hotspots were installed at Heritage and Valleybrook Parks. With the addition of Dixon and Edith Pettus, four parks now offer free Wi-Fi.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity accepting homeownership applications in February 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee’s (HFHMCTN) homeownership program will accept applications Feb. 1-28. Applications will be made available online starting Feb. 1. Please note that applications will not be accepted after Feb. 28. Applicants are required to be a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Helping Hand Total Now At $34,582

Paris, Tenn.–After the third day of the annual Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction, a total $34,582 has been raised. Each year, Helping Hand raises thousands of dollars for over 80 non-profit and public service organizations. Today, an even total of $4,000 was raised by East Wood Clinic, Tomorrow’s...
PARIS, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Dollar General pilots new mobile health clinics with 2 in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dollar General will pilot its new mobile health clinic program using three stores in Middle Tennessee, with two of those in Clarksville. According to a news release, Dollar General is now offering mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic, preventative and urgent care services provided by DocGo On-Demand.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fallen Brewery named Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month

Congratulations to The Fallen Brewery on being named Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for January!. The concept of The Fallen Brewery was born out of co-owner Nathan Manese’s military service with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and the desire to pay respects to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. “Our brewery has also been built to honor the men and women who serve our country and the communities we live in. It is a place for family, friends, and strangers to become friends,” Manese said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Community invited to free milkweed planting workshop at Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Now is the perfect time to start milkweed plants! To grow, they need to experience cold weather like they would in nature. To help you get started on planting and nurturing these pollinator-friendly plants, members of the Clarksville Sustainability Board, Clarksville Healthy Yards and Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for Field Biology are sponsoring a February planting for pollinators event.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Deloris Ann Peister

Deloris Avon Peister, age 90, of Palmyra, TN, passed away on January 10, 2023. She was born on January 20, 1932, in Kearney, NE, to Thurman and Lula Crawford. Deloris will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Robert Peister, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in a private ceremony. She was a member of the Methodist Church, loved playing the organ, and crocheting.
PALMYRA, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Ann Lorrain Leeton ‘Lori’ Lucas

During the early morning hours of January 10, 2023, Ann Lorrain “Lori” Leeton Lucas passed away peacefully at the age of 73 years, 11 months, and 5 days at The Waterford Residential Home in Clarksville, Tennessee. Lori was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 5, 1949, to Felix and Frances Caldwell Leeton. She grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, resulting in a life-long love for The University of Tennessee Volunteers.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

