Athens, GA

Former Maryland HS Football Standouts To Star For UGA During National Championship Game

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2rRg_0k8rthnZ00
(clockwise from top left) Jamon Dumas-Johnson; Daylen Everette; MJ Sherman; Jacob Hardie; Altrique Barlow (center). Photo Credit: UGA/TCU

Some hopeful high school football standouts from the DMV region are hoping to bring some fresh hardware back to the area as the top-ranked University of Georgia takes on Texas Christian University for the national championship on Monday night in California.

Several standouts who cut their teeth playing ball in Virginia and Maryland will be under the bright lights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 9 as the favored Bulldogs take on the Horned Frogs for the title as they hope to continue their Cinderella story.

While both teams largely feature top talent from the south, the DMV will be well-represented, with UGA touting four players from the region, while TCU employs one from Virginia.

Those players for Georgia include:

  • Freshman defensive back Daylen Everette out of Norfolk played at the IMG Academy;
  • Junior outside linebacker MJ Sherman out of Baltimore played for St. John's College;
  • Sophomore inside linebacker Jason Dumas-Johnson out of Hyattsville played for St. Frances Academy;
  • Freshman running back Jacob Hardie out of Olney played for our Lady of Good Counsel.

Altrique Barlow, from Virginia Beach who played for Catholic High School, will also be suiting up for TCU.

Most of the players were largely relegated to backup duties or special teams work, though Dumas-Johnson has starred for the Bulldogs this year, tying for the team-high in tackles after being named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation's top linebacker in the nation.

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the TCU Horned Frogs at 7:30 p.m. on Monday night in a game airing on the ESPN network of channels.

