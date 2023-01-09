Greetings everyone, thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you more inspiring acts of kindness that are encouraging and making a positive difference. Live.Love.Donate., a non-profit organization that focuses on saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donations, made its annual donations to the Restoring Hope Transplant House and the UW transplant fund for patients and families. It was able to make $4,500 in monetary donations and donated about 75 separate toys to the children in the pediatric transplant wing. Well done.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO