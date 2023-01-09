Read full article on original website
SNC women & Oshkosh men get key conference wins
Green Bay, WI--The St. Norbert women's basketball team remained perfect in NACC play, as they defeated defending conference champion Wisconsin Lutheran 61-58. Kaycee Gierczak, who had 14 points for the Green Knights, scored the game-winning basket with 1:28 remaining. Chloe Gruszynski led the way for SNC with 16 points, while...
Phoenix women win 10th straight, men lose at home
FORT WAYNE, IND - The Green Bay Phoenix held the Fort Wayne Mastodons to 19.4 perecent shooting in a 60-32 win on the road. GB has won 10 straight games, matching their longest win streak from last season. Three players scored in double figures, led by Sydney Levy, who had...
Rain forces Titletown to shut down Ariens Hill Wednesday
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's winter weather is normally perfect for outdoor fun, but not Wednesday -- rain is forcing Titletown's Ariens Hill to close Wednesday. While you won't be able to tube, you can still enjoy the ice rink. Ice skating as well as ice skating lessons will continue as normal.
SKYFOX explores Lake Michigan shore, historic Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- While Manitowoc's harbor might be a bit more popular in the summertime, SKYFOX took an adventure to scope out Lake Michigan and the historic city earlier this week. When our little drone flew over the waters, the lake was a stunning blue. But when it got closer...
Sip and snack your way through downtown Green Bay this weekend
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – You can sip and snack your way through Green Bay this weekend!. Downtown, Broadway, and Olde Main Street cafés are taking part in a Café Crawl. FOX 11’s Emily Deem was joined by Jeff Tilkens, Events Manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc., to talk more about the morning event.
Green Bay police searching for east side stabbing suspect
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in an east side stabbing that injured a 17-year-old. Angel Guerrero, 21, of Green Bay, was named as a suspect in Tuesday's incident in the 1100 block of Radisson Street. The victim was...
Titletown announces free tubing day
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A favorite winter special is returning to Titletown this year. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the public can enjoy free tube rides down Ariens Hill from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with admissions closing at 7 p.m. “Come on out and play in the snow at Ariens Hill....
Green Bay schools task force contemplates millions of dollars in repairs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Citizens Task Force met for the first time Wednesday to begin deciding on what repairs are important for schools in the Green Bay Area School District. A consulting company spent the past year analyzing each school in the district and came up with $400 million in possible repairs and improvements.
Green Bay looks to 'give bigger' this year with annual giving day
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay is looking to give even bigger this year. For Give BIG Green Bay's sixth year, the Green Bay Packers will providing its usual $250,000 in match donations to support the participating Brown County nonprofits. Community donors will be supporting the organizations with $250,000 as well.
Manitowoc providing 'salt cups' to prevent over-salting in wintry weather
(WLUK) -- It's winter time. The snow has fallen, the ice has formed up. It's time to get that salt out to try to clear your sidewalk or your driveway, but you need a lot less salt to cover a lot more area than you might think. Just one coffee...
Green Bay police find dog owner involved in alleged bite incident
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police have found the owner of a dog that allegedly bit a jogger on the city's west side. Police say a woman was running on Velp Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Thursday when she encountered a man walking two dogs between Ethel Avenue and Gray Street.
Man charged in east-side Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A confrontation in an alley led to a fatal shooting last month on Green Bay's east side, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Jesse D. Dahl, 23, of Green Bay, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to the crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Green Bay's Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge to close temporarily Friday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed temporarily beginning this Friday. The Green Bay Public Works Department announced Wednesday that the bridge would be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday for "preventative maintenance activities." The closure means Dousman Street will be...
Paper Transport adding offices on Broadway in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A De Pere-area company is opening offices in Green Bay's Broadway District. Trucking company Paper Transport says it has obtained two new locations. The first is within Base Companies, 340 N. Broadway. Part of the Rail Yard Innovation District, they will house more than 50 employees.
Housing shortage in Wisconsin expected to get worse over the next decade
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin is expected to get worse over the next decade. The study by Forward Analytics says the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units to keep up with those entering their working ages. The city of Appleton...
Oshkosh's Oregon/Jackson Street bridge reopens after brief closure
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A bridge in Oshkosh has reopened ahead of schedule. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says on Monday, crews worked to install a new gear box and components on the north span of the lift bridge. Installation finished earlier than expected and the bridge reopened on Tuesday. A...
COMMENTARY: Organ donation program, Girl Scouts are Making A Difference
Greetings everyone, thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you more inspiring acts of kindness that are encouraging and making a positive difference. Live.Love.Donate., a non-profit organization that focuses on saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donations, made its annual donations to the Restoring Hope Transplant House and the UW transplant fund for patients and families. It was able to make $4,500 in monetary donations and donated about 75 separate toys to the children in the pediatric transplant wing. Well done.
Adults, juvenile arrested after fight at Oshkosh middle school
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- Several adults and one juvenile were arrested after they forced their way into an Oshkosh middle school following a fight. Police say the day's events started with a fight between two students at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave. Around 2:15 p.m., police say...
'Sky is the limit' for redevelopment of old rail yard under Ashland Avenue overpass
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is starting to look at the possibility of buying the vacant former rail yard site below the Ashland Avenue overpass. It's about 30 acres of land that city officials say could “play a hugely critical role” in better connecting the city's downtown and the stadium district.
Appleton water rescue has fire departments stressing ice safety
(WLUK) -- Every year, fire officials stress the importance of ice safety, and a rescue in Appleton serves as yet another reminder of why it needs to be taken seriously. "Don't trust any ice,"said Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jim Peglow. "There is no safe ice out there." As...
