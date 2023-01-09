Man charged with terroristic threat on MU’s campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man was charged Monday with making a terroristic threat against the University of Missouri on a social media website in November.

Chase Linhares, 21, was charged with making a terroristic threat. An initial court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boone County Courthouse.

The probable cause statement says the FBI contacted the University of Missouri Police Department on Nov. 5 to let police know it received information about a possible bomb threat that was posted on the website Yik Yak.

The post read, “It’s all fun and games until The bomb I’ve placed under Jesse Hall’s interior step goes off,” according to the probable cause statement. The message was allegedly posted on Yik Yak at 7:56 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Yik Yak gave police the phone number associated with the account, who was then identified as Linhares. MUPD searched Jesse Hall with a K-9 and found no evidence of a threat.

Police contacted Linhares around 9 a.m. Nov. 6. Linhares said he had been drinking but did not feel “overly intoxicated,” according to the probable cause statement. He did not have a reason for why he allegedly made the post and allegedly apologized to police.

