ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Hewitt to join growing GOP field for Louisiana governor

(The Center Square) — State Sen. Sharon Hewitt is running for governor of Louisiana, she announced Friday. "Politicians have failed our state for decades, saddling us with a failing tax code, struggling schools, and rising crime in our cities," Hewitt said. "It’s time for a governor who will get things done. That’s why I’m running to lead this great state I love."
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Slave descendant wants Louisiana lawmakers to probe tax incentive deals

A descendant of slaves from St. John the Baptist Parish wants Louisiana legislators to take a more active role in auditing lucrative tax incentive deals between local governments and corporations. Her push comes after officials in St. John signed away millions in tax revenue to have a massive grain elevator built next to a historic Black community.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Niagara Bottling to build $160M beverage plant in Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — One of the nation's leading beverage manufacturers is planning to invest up to $160 million to set up a facility in Louisiana, state officials confirmed in a news release Wednesday. Niagara Bottling, headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, will break ground on the roughly 500,000-square-foot (46,450-square-meter)...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr....
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Hunter Lundy announces campaign for governor

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small business owner and attorney, is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTBS

Storms set off search for survivors, salvageable belongings

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Stunned residents tried to salvage belongings, and rescue crews pulled survivors from beneath collapsed houses Friday in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama. The widespread destruction came into view...
GEORGIA STATE
KTBS

Man gets life without parole in 2019 Louisiana slayings of 5

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder charges Wednesday in the shooting deaths of five people, including his parents and girlfriendfather, in 2019. Dakota Theriot was spared the death penalty in a plea agreement with...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 12 to Jan. 17

Hyperlinks to event details at AKconcerts.com and in our weekly newsletter Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p Cafecito Bonito – Mutual...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy