Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend found in Mexico
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man accused in the murder of his girlfriend has been arrested in Mexico. Guadalupe Navarrete was found by Mexican officials in Ciudad Juarez on Saturday.
An alert was issued for his arrest back in November after his girlfriend was found dead in her car. He is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
