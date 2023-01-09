Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
State Legislators and city officials meet to discuss how to improve Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria city officials met with state legislators and the health department Friday morning to discuss ways to improve the city. Topics ranged from economic developments, modernizing paper records into digital records, and discussions regarding vacant or abandoned properties. The meeting acted as a way for the city to request help from those higher up in the state.
Central Illinois Proud
20 Peorians will win rooftop replacements in a rooftop lottery
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan 17. Peoria city officials will open applications for the 2023 rooftop lottery for qualifying homeowners. The program received more than $300,000 from a federal grant that will pay for the cost of all 20 rooftops and installation. Community development director for Peoria Joe...
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing teens in Washington located
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Two missing teens have been located, according to Washington Police Dept. Facebook. The two teens had been reported missing since Jan. 9th.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: All-clear issued after bomb threat at University of Illinois
An Illini-Alert has been issued announcing that the emergency has ended and it is safe to resume activities at the building. Pat Wade with University of Illinois Police said it’s a good reminder to get Illini Alert notifications on your phone. “We have groups that come through campus for...
Central Illinois Proud
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County
UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire investigator rules Saturday afternoon fire unintentional
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator ruled a Saturday afternoon fire caused by a candle unintentional. Fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of W. Barker Avenue and N. Institute Place just before 1 p.m., according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling. They...
Central Illinois Proud
Man in viral animal abuse video sentenced
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Dunlap man at the center of an animal abuse scandal last summer was sentenced to four years in prison Friday. Nicholas Prince, 39, was in court and pleaded guilty to animal torture regarding an incident captured on video of him beating a 13-month-old German Shepherd named Mika.
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic stop ends with ghost gun and drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man is now behind bars after police found him with a ghost gun and illegal drugs after fleeing a traffic stop Saturday morning. According to a Peoria Police press release, Jakari Robertson, 21, was subject to a traffic stop before fleeing at a high rate of speed.
Central Illinois Proud
The 47th annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards ceremony honors those serving community
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) –Hundreds came out to Bloomington’s Regency Hotel and Conference Center Saturday to celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of those who serve the community. The gathering was in honor of the 47th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Award luncheon. The ceremony is a joint effort with...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested after pulling gun on woman in Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on a woman inside of his car. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 22-year-old Titus T. Leonard was arrested for domestic battery, interference with a report of domestic violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and phone harassment.
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 14, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Central Illinois was alive with tournaments, shootouts, and other non-conference basketball games. Morton beat Bloomington 70-43. Gus Ruggard had 25 points. Normal West beat East Peoria 57-53. Manual beat Pekin 69-44. Washington beat Champaign Central 47-41. ICAC Tournament. Peoria Christian beat Illini Bluffs 56-42 in...
Central Illinois Proud
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. “He had gotten loose from somewhere and apparently chosen and needed a warm place and went into their garage,” said Jay Pratte, Miller Park Zoo Director.
Central Illinois Proud
Girl Scouts prepare for 2023 cookie season and introduce a new cookie
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season. This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only. The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said...
Central Illinois Proud
ICC women’s basketball wins 1,400th game in program history
EAST PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The ICC women’s basketball program earned their 1,400th win in program history Saturday afternoon. They took down Danville Area 76-66. The program has earned 6 national championships in their 55-year history. With the 1,400th win, the team averages just over 25 wins a...
