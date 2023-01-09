ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Jaws of life deployed after crash on Chadbourne

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Update: 4:30 p.m. ) — Three people were taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Chadbourne Street and West 14th Street on Monday afternoon.

According to police, all three people were occupants of a white Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling east on 14th Street. The Santa Fe collided with a gray Chevrolet Silverado that was headed south on Chadbourne.

Police have not yet issued citations pending an investigation into the cause of the crash.

(January 9, 2022, 4:15 p.m.) — A crash near the intersection of North Chadbourne St. and West 14th Street reportedly left one person trapped in a vehicle for some time on Monday afternoon, January 9, 2022.

According to Concho Valley Homepage staff on the scene of the crash, first responders deployed the jaws of life to free the driver of a white Hyundai with significant driver-side damage. Photos captured on the scene appear to show up to three vehicles involved in the crash.

The medical status of the people involved in the crash is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

