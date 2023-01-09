ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Metro police searching for gunman who shot woman during robbery

Metro police are searching for a gunman who reportedly robbed and shot at a woman near her home on Gibson Drive Saturday night in Madison. Metro police searching for gunman who shot woman …. Metro police are searching for a gunman who reportedly robbed and shot at a woman near...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home

Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home. Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home. Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan’s …. Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's Abe. 33 tornadoes reported nationwide. TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A...
WATERTOWN, TN
WKRN

Police operation south of downtown Nashville

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus

Following the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to make a left turn across three lanes of traffic on Church Street. In the process, the Encore hit a Rover bus and a Kia sedan. 5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus. Following...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Community honors Ambria McGregor

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

News 2 Gives Back: Metro Homeless Impact Division

News 2 Gives back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville. News 2 Gives back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville. Police investigating deadly shooting in Madison. Police investigating deadly shooting in Madison.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Dozens of cars stolen in Clarksville, TN

News 2 Gives back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville. Newsmaker: Middle Tennessee pens book on processing …. Newsmaker: Middle Tennessee pens book on processing grief. Teen reported missing from Murfreesboro. Teen reported missing from Murfreesboro. Dollar General offering mobile health...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Record economic activity for New Year's Eve in Nashville

Not only did Nashville break an attendance record with its New Year's Eve celebration, but the city is also reporting record economic activity. Record economic activity for New Year’s Eve in Nashville. Not only did Nashville break an attendance record with its New Year's Eve celebration, but the city...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Doctors urged to take more active role against childhood obesity

Weight loss medications or surgery for a 13-year-old may seem extreme, but they are part of a new set of recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics for children struggling with obesity. Doctors urged to take more active role against childhood …. Weight loss medications or surgery for a 13-year-old...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Neighbors concerned with proposed Belle Meade Plaza development

Developers have their eyes on a well known shopping plaza and it’s causing some controversy in Belle Meade. Neighbors concerned with proposed Belle Meade Plaza …. Developers have their eyes on a well known shopping plaza and it’s causing some controversy in Belle Meade. News 2 Gives Back:...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Dollar General offering mobile health clinics

Man charged after burglary at East Nashville rental. GooMan charged after burglary at East Nashville rental. Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks

A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. Town hall on rolling blackouts & extended outages. Town hall on rolling...
PORTLAND, TN
WKRN

FAA computer outage impacting flights

Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration. Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration. Nashville expanding curbside recycling. The city will start picking up...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts

The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. Tree falls on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

State takes aim at downsizing Metro Council

Governor Bill Lee said the 40-person Metro Council in Nashville seems "unwieldy." Governor Bill Lee said the 40-person Metro Council in Nashville seems "unwieldy." The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

In-N-Out announces plans to open first locations east of Texas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/NEXSTAR) – In-N-Out Burger is making its first major step toward expanding to the East with plans to open multiple restaurants in Tennessee by 2026. The California-based chain operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Texas — the last of which currently boasts...
TENNESSEE STATE

