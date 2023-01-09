BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.

