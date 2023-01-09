Police in Cyril, Oklahoma, are desperately seeking to find a missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, after a postal worker discovered her 5-year-old sister "wandering" near their home unattended, RadarOnline.com has learned. The postal employee found Athena's older sister alone, near the children's residence on Tuesday, and immediately alerted authorities to the concerning situation. The worker said she knew the 5-year-old "wasn't where she was supposed to be."Athena was then reported missing. The Cyril Police Department and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have called on the community's help to expand their search efforts. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) provided updates...

CYRIL, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO