wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after reports of child neglect
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing felony charges of domestic battery on a family member under the age of 14. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 42-year-old Robert Lemmons Sr. after police received a report from Mitchell Junior High School about possible child abuse. The children lived...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
wbiw.com
ISP continues to investigate a fatal road rage incident
GREENWOOD – Indiana State Police Detectives continue to actively investigate and are currently following leads, speaking to witnesses who have come forward, and examining evidence found at the crime scene of a road rage incident that led to gunfire on I-65. At this point in the investigation, detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan-style car with dark-tinted windows.
wbiw.com
Woman facing attempted murder charge after Bloomington Transit bus stabbing
BLOOMINGTON – Wednesday, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to a report of an assault that had just occurred on a Bloomington Transit bus. The assault reportedly occurred when the bus stopped at the intersection of West 4th Street and the B-Line Trail. A...
korncountry.com
Scipio man arrested on stolen weapon charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Jennings County man on several charges Wednesday evening after a stolen rifle was found in his car during a traffic stop. Law enforcement pulled over a vehicle driven by Jesse D. Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near Second and California...
Woman in custody after 18-year-old stabbed on Bloomington bus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 56-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman in the head multiple times. The assault happened Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. when a Bloomington Transit bus was stopped at the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail. The victim, who is...
wdrb.com
24-year-old man arrested after trying to bring knife inside JCPS school, injuring officer in altercation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An adult education student at the Ahrens Educational Resource Center and Pathfinder in downtown Louisville was arrested Wednesday after police said he tried to get into a building with a knife. Isaiah Moore, 24, was arrested and is facing multiple charges. In a letter sent home...
wbiw.com
Twenty-two pounds of cocaine discovered during a traffic stop
HENDRICKS CO. – On January 12, at approximately 3:50 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a semi-tractor trailer for a motor carrier inspection on Interstate 70 near the fifty-nine-mile marker. The driver was identified as Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, Texas. During the course of the inspection and conversation...
1 dead after van shot while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter fired upon the white work van […]
wbiw.com
Arrest made after witnesses spot man slashing tires in a parking lot
BEDFORD – A man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were summoned to the 2000 block of Industrial Park Drive on Tuesday, because of a report stating a male was slashing tires in a parking lot, according to a probable cause affidavit. When police arrived at 1:04 p.m., they...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after holding woman hostage, injuring her during a domestic fight
BEDFORD – An Orleans man faces criminal charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call on December 31. A warrant was issued for 25-year-old Josiah Asbery on charges of criminal mischief, three counts of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and strangulation. According to a...
wbiw.com
Washington man arrested on child molestation charges
SALEM – Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of child molestation after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case...
WLKY.com
2 facing drug charges after woman dies of overdose in southern Indiana
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A man and woman have been arrested in Washington County on multiple felony charges following a suspected overdose death, according to the Indiana State Police. Errol Reardon, 35, and Rachel Gibson, 33, both of Henryville, were arrested and charged with dealing in a controlled substance...
wslmradio.com
Two Arrested in Drug Related Death of 33-Year-Old Scottsburg Woman
Indiana State Police Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early Wednesday morning after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments. The residence is on SR 39...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after violating a protective order
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Mitchell Police officers stopped a vehicle with two people inside that had an active protective order in place preventing them from being together. The officers stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Hancock Avenue and 5th Street. Police said the female...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after causing a disturbance outside of Men’s Warming Shelter
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the Men’s Warming Shelter on H Street Sunday. When police arrived at 12:40 a.m., they found 25-year-old Benjamin Burgoon standing between two parked cars yelling and screaming on the north side of the Men’s Warming Shelter.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis man shot and killed near I-65 and County Line Road
INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in a shooting near I-65 in Greenwood. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Line Road. Indiana State Police say law enforcement officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a white work van. Investigators...
wbiw.com
State Police investigating homicide on I-65 at County Line Road
INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at approximately 6:26 p.m., first responders were called to the area of I-65 and County Line Road in Greenwood for reports of a person shot. Greenwood Police Officers, along with the Greenwood Fire Department were the first to arrive, they found an adult male in the passenger seat of a white van who was unresponsive. The adult male had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by personnel from the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. There were no other people known to be injured in this incident.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 13, 2023
3:46 p.m. James Banks, 22, Bedford, strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury. 12:18 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of 16th Street. 12:21 a.m. Report of a disabled vehicle at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 1:23 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the 400 block of...
wbiw.com
Domestic dispute over child leads to Bedford woman’s arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after Bedford Police officers responded to a report of a domestic fight in the 100 block of Heltonville Road. The caller, 19-year-old Miriah Lamm, told police she had been battered and her 18-month-old child was with her. When officers arrived...
Comments / 10