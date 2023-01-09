ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after reports of child neglect

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing felony charges of domestic battery on a family member under the age of 14. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 42-year-old Robert Lemmons Sr. after police received a report from Mitchell Junior High School about possible child abuse. The children lived...
MITCHELL, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people

A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

ISP continues to investigate a fatal road rage incident

GREENWOOD – Indiana State Police Detectives continue to actively investigate and are currently following leads, speaking to witnesses who have come forward, and examining evidence found at the crime scene of a road rage incident that led to gunfire on I-65. At this point in the investigation, detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan-style car with dark-tinted windows.
GREENWOOD, IN
korncountry.com

Scipio man arrested on stolen weapon charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Jennings County man on several charges Wednesday evening after a stolen rifle was found in his car during a traffic stop. Law enforcement pulled over a vehicle driven by Jesse D. Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near Second and California...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Woman in custody after 18-year-old stabbed on Bloomington bus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 56-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman in the head multiple times. The assault happened Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. when a Bloomington Transit bus was stopped at the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail. The victim, who is...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Twenty-two pounds of cocaine discovered during a traffic stop

HENDRICKS CO. – On January 12, at approximately 3:50 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a semi-tractor trailer for a motor carrier inspection on Interstate 70 near the fifty-nine-mile marker. The driver was identified as Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, Texas. During the course of the inspection and conversation...
PLAINFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after holding woman hostage, injuring her during a domestic fight

BEDFORD – An Orleans man faces criminal charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call on December 31. A warrant was issued for 25-year-old Josiah Asbery on charges of criminal mischief, three counts of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and strangulation. According to a...
ORLEANS, IN
wbiw.com

Washington man arrested on child molestation charges

SALEM – Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of child molestation after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case...
SALEM, IN
wslmradio.com

Two Arrested in Drug Related Death of 33-Year-Old Scottsburg Woman

Indiana State Police Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early Wednesday morning after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments. The residence is on SR 39...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after violating a protective order

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Mitchell Police officers stopped a vehicle with two people inside that had an active protective order in place preventing them from being together. The officers stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Hancock Avenue and 5th Street. Police said the female...
MITCHELL, IN
wrtv.com

Indianapolis man shot and killed near I-65 and County Line Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in a shooting near I-65 in Greenwood. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Line Road. Indiana State Police say law enforcement officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a white work van. Investigators...
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

wbiw.com

Police Log: January 13, 2023

3:46 p.m. James Banks, 22, Bedford, strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury. 12:18 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of 16th Street. 12:21 a.m. Report of a disabled vehicle at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 1:23 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the 400 block of...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Domestic dispute over child leads to Bedford woman’s arrest

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after Bedford Police officers responded to a report of a domestic fight in the 100 block of Heltonville Road. The caller, 19-year-old Miriah Lamm, told police she had been battered and her 18-month-old child was with her. When officers arrived...
BEDFORD, IN

