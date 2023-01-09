Read full article on original website
4 Top Tech Stocks to Buy on Signs of Easing Inflation
Consumer prices in the United States have now started to show signs of easing after hitting a 40-year high last summer. Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 6.5% on a year-over-year basis in December, less than November’s 7.1%, and registered the smallest 12-month jump since October 2021.
4 Low-Beta Stocks to Buy to Sail Through the Volatile Market
It is good news for the market that inflation is moderating. This is leading investors to wonder if the central bank could consider stopping increasing rates in the near future. However, there has been a cautious note from the Fed policymakers that even if there is an end to raising rates, the monetary policy will remain tight. This is making the market volatile. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will deliver healthy returns and shield against volatile market conditions. In this regard, stocks like Penumbra, Inc. (
5 Stocks Powering Nasdaq ETF to Start 2023
QQQ - Free Report) , which serves as a proxy to the index, gained 4.2%. This is in contrast to other most popular large-cap ETFs like SPDR S&P 500 (. SPY - Free Report) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (. DIA - Free Report) , which gained 3.4%...
4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth for Assured Returns in 2023
As the year 2022 ended on a grim note, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for 2023. While the recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
BNY Mellon's (BK) Q4 Earnings Beat Despite Lower Revenues
BK - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22. The bottom line reflects a rise of 25% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1.09. Results have been aided by a rise in net interest revenues. However, asset...
5 Must-Buy Corporate Bigwigs With Solid Long-Term Potential
U.S. stock markets have been fluctuating since the beginning of 2023 after an extremely volatile 2022. The two major concerns of last year, namely, a 40-year high inflation rate and the Fed’s ultra-hawkish policies in the form of decades high interest rates and tighter monetary control, are persisting in 2023.
Citigroup (C) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
C - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding divestiture-related impacts) of $1.10 have lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. The figure declined 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Our estimate for earnings was $1.09 per share. After reporting better-than-expected earnings, shares of the company moved up marginally in...
Can the PC Market Bounce Back From Its Multi-Year Lows?
Global PC sales, which soared during the peak of the pandemic, have been on a steady decline. During the height of the epidemic, sales of PCs, which include laptops and tablets, unexpectedly jumped as millions worked and learned remotely. However, as things started returning to normal and people began going back to their jobs and schools, demand showed signs of fading.
Carvana terminates more workers amid weak used car sales -WSJ
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) is terminating more workers and take other measures such as reduced work hours as the used-car retailer contends with weak sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Should SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
MDY - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/04/1995. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $19.41 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
4 Coal Stocks to Watch From the Challenging Industry
The Zacks Coal industry stocks staged a rebound in 2022 courtesy of global demand and surging natural gas prices. However, in 2023 demand for coal may suffer due to lesser coal utilization in the United States to produce electricity, planned retirement of coal units and utilization of more renewable sources for electricity generation. The ongoing transition, with utility operators steadily phasing out coal units, will adversely impact the coal industry. Then again, the persisting conflict between Russia and Ukraine is creating fresh demand from coal-importing countries. Hence, coal export from the United States is expected to improve in 2023 from the year-ago level.
Energy ETF (OIH) Hits New 52-Week High
OIH - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 69% from its 52-week low of $195.77 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
