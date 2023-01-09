ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after reports of child neglect

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing felony charges of domestic battery on a family member under the age of 14. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 42-year-old Robert Lemmons Sr. after police received a report from Mitchell Junior High School about possible child abuse. The children lived...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

ISP continues to investigate a fatal road rage incident

GREENWOOD – Indiana State Police Detectives continue to actively investigate and are currently following leads, speaking to witnesses who have come forward, and examining evidence found at the crime scene of a road rage incident that led to gunfire on I-65. At this point in the investigation, detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan-style car with dark-tinted windows.
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

State Police investigating homicide on I-65 at County Line Road

INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at approximately 6:26 p.m., first responders were called to the area of I-65 and County Line Road in Greenwood for reports of a person shot. Greenwood Police Officers, along with the Greenwood Fire Department were the first to arrive, they found an adult male in the passenger seat of a white van who was unresponsive. The adult male had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by personnel from the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. There were no other people known to be injured in this incident.
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 13, 2023

3:46 p.m. James Banks, 22, Bedford, strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury. 12:18 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of 16th Street. 12:21 a.m. Report of a disabled vehicle at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 1:23 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the 400 block of...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after violating a protective order

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Mitchell Police officers stopped a vehicle with two people inside that had an active protective order in place preventing them from being together. The officers stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Hancock Avenue and 5th Street. Police said the female...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Twenty-two pounds of cocaine discovered during a traffic stop

HENDRICKS CO. – On January 12, at approximately 3:50 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a semi-tractor trailer for a motor carrier inspection on Interstate 70 near the fifty-nine-mile marker. The driver was identified as Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, Texas. During the course of the inspection and conversation...
PLAINFIELD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Danny Halter, 41, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff Department on a probation violation and writ of attachment. Bond was set at $2,000. Jeremy Hunt, 34, was arrested on two counts of sex offender registration violations. Bond was set at $5,000. Travis Graber, 50, was arrested for operating a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37

JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges for Linton man

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a convicted felon after police reported finding him in possession of two handguns and numerous drugs. According to the Indiana State Police, the stop occurred Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. on County Road 890 S. near the intersection with County Road 600 E. […]
LINTON, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after holding woman hostage, injuring her during a domestic fight

BEDFORD – An Orleans man faces criminal charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call on December 31. A warrant was issued for 25-year-old Josiah Asbery on charges of criminal mischief, three counts of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and strangulation. According to a...
ORLEANS, IN
wbiw.com

Couple facing multiple charges after being found in home without owner’s permission

FREETOWN – A Jackson County couple was arrested on drug, child neglect, and animal cruelty charges. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 43-year-old Roy Allen Bogard and 43-year-old Jacquelyn Ann Bogard on Tuesday morning. Both are facing charges of possession of meth, neglect of a dependent, cruelty to an animal, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FREETOWN, IN

