ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

ND considers legal sports betting outside of tribal casinos

By TRISHA AHMED
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Amid ongoing efforts to legalize sports betting in North Dakota — and expand it beyond the tribal casinos, where it’s already allowed — a House panel heard arguments Monday over a measure to let voters decide the issue next year.

“Passage of this resolution does not legalize sports betting,” Republican Rep. Greg Stemen, of Fargo, told the Judiciary Committee. “It simply allows the voters of North Dakota to determine whether they want to legalize sports betting when they vote in the November 2024 general election.”

A change to the state constitution is required to legalize sports betting. If passed, voters would decide whether to authorize that change. Then, in 2025, lawmakers could decide how exactly to authorize, license and regulate sports betting in North Dakota.

The committee recommended against passage, but the resolution will get a floor vote later anyway.

Stemen said thousands of people in the state already participate in illegal sports betting — and the state could generate millions of dollars in tax revenue if it legalizes and regulates the industry.

Jacob Thomsen, a policy analyst with North Dakota Family Alliance Legislative Action, testified against the resolution. He said the legalization of sports betting would worsen gambling problems and addictions among North Dakotans in exchange for a relatively small increase in state revenue.

U.S. Supreme Court

It’s not “morally justifiable to earn a fraction of additional annual state budget revenue off of those with gambling problems,” Thomsen said.

Mark Hagerott, chancellor of the North Dakota University System, also testified against the resolution, saying it doesn’t specify whether people will be able to place bets on college sports.

“Sports betting potentially undermines the integrity of the game and renders unpaid athletes vulnerable to money flowing through their respective games and contingent on their performance,” he said.

These concerns would be ironed out later by future lawmakers, said Pat Gibbs, national public policy counsel for the Sports Betting Alliance.

The resolution “simply starts the conversation” by asking the people of North Dakota if the state should legalize sports betting, Gibbs said.

“To maximize state revenue, enhance user convenience, and best attack illegal offshore sports betting websites that currently operate in North Dakota, the legislature should authorize and regulate competitive statewide mobile sports betting,” Gibbs added.

Republican Rep. Lawrence Klemin, of Bismarck, chairman of the committee, said lawmakers will amend the resolution so it only allows betting on professional sports. He said that would “take care of the concern” about student athletes, since they are not professionals.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed agreements last year with North Dakota’s American Indian tribes that lower the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 at tribal-owned casinos, among other measures. The tribal-state agreements also allow online sports betting on mobile devices within reservation boundaries, but not outside of them.

The state’s five tribes had asked for exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting outside the reservations, but Burgum did not agree because sports betting isn’t legal statewide.

Across the country, people have bet more than $125 billion on sports via legal gambling outlets since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2018 cleared the way for all 50 states to offer it. More than 30 states have legalized it so far.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s governor, Republican Jim Pillen named his predecessor to the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat on Thursday. Pillen surprised no one in naming fellow Republican Pete Ricketts to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse. The governor said 111 people applied for the vacant seat and nine people — all Republicans — were interviewed. He said he chose Ricketts based on their shared conservatism and Ricketts’ promise that he would later run to be elected to the seat. “I don’t believe in placeholders. I believe that every day matters. … Placeholders don’t have any accountability to the people,” Pillen said.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Kansas governor learns COVID test gave her false positive

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to return Friday to the Statehouse after learning that a COVID-19 test earlier in the week gave her a false positive result, her office said. Kelly has been working in self-isolation at the governor’s residence since the false positive Tuesday. Her office announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and she postponed the annual State of the State address from Wednesday to Jan. 24. Kelly’s office said Thursday that she took the test after experiencing “cold-like symptoms.” She continued testing and after several negative results, her doctor and state health department experts determined that the first test was a false positive. The State of the State address is still scheduled for Jan. 24.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis announces prescription drug legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will seek to provide consumers more flexibility in buying prescription drugs and more information about their costs under a legislative proposal that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will ask lawmakers to approve. The proposal would further regulate prescription benefit managers, the go-betweens...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday. Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it “an expected natural causes death due to illness.” Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a medium-security prison in Faribault. The Richfield man was accused of kidnapping Poirier, 19, of Barnum, from DJ’s Expressway Conoco on Interstate 35 in Moose Lake, where she was working alone. The abduction was caught on a chilling security video that was shown repeatedly on Minnesota TV stations at the time.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge lets writer's rape claim proceed against Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A columnist can proceed with lawsuits alleging she was raped by former President Donald Trump in a department store a quarter century ago, a federal judge ruled Friday, upholding a temporary New York state law letting adult victims of sexual abuse sue their abusers. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said lawsuits alleging rape and defamation and seeking unspecified damages by writer E. Jean Carroll could proceed to trial because Trump’s challenges were without merit. “The fact that Mr. Trump denies Ms. Carroll’s allegations does not enter into the analysis at this stage of the case,” the Manhattan jurist wrote. “What, if anything, actually occurred must await further proceedings if the complaint withstands the present motion.” Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, said in a statement: “While we are disappointed with the Court’s decision, we intend to immediately appeal the order and continue to advocate for our client’s constitutionally protected rights.”
The Associated Press

Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Rescuers raced Friday to find survivors in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement. Authorities described widespread destruction that included people trapped beneath collapsed homes, uprooted trees sent crashing through buildings, thousands of homes left without power and a freight train that derailed amid powerful winds. Those who emerged with their lives gave thanks Friday as they picked through the wreckage to see what could be salvaged. “God was sure with us,” Tracey Wilhelm said as she surveyed the shattered remnants of her mobile home in Alabama’s Autauga County.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people. In Autauga County, Alabama, 41 miles (66 kilometers) northeast of Selma, at least six fatalities were confirmed and an estimated 40 homes were damaged or destroyed by a tornado that cut a 20-mile (32-kilometer) path across two rural communities, said Ernie Baggett, the county’s emergency management director. Several mobile homes were launched into the air and at least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders, Baggett told The Associated Press. He said crews were focused Thursday night on cutting through downed trees to look for people who may need help. “It really did a good bit of damage. This is the worst that I’ve seen here in this county,” Baggett said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy