Middletown neighborhood sees stabbing, 2 shots-fired incidents in 1 week

A rash of violence in a Middletown neighborhood is under investigation after a stabbing and two shots fired incidents within a week.

Middletown police say a man was found with multiple stab wounds and a punctured lung Sunday morning in an apartment at 80 Sproat St.

They say a woman he was with was found with a fractured eye socket and cuts to her head and face.

Authorities say both people knew each other and are believed to have caused the injuries to one another.

The man was flown to Westchester Medical Center, and the woman was taken to Garnet Hospital.

Authorities say both are in stable condition and that the incident is under investigation for possible charges.

Middletown police also revealed Monday that they are investigating two shootings that damaged at least one car and two homes on Sproat Street and Wickham Avenue Sunday night and last Wednesday evening.

They say the shots-fired incidents are believed to be related.

No one was hurt by the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the violence is asked to call Middletown police at 845-343-3151 or by texting 888777.

All tips can be kept confidential.