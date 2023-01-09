Almost time for Granted’s Over the Edge 2023 rappelling event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Granted, the local community-based nonprofit, has a rappelling event for charity coming up soon.

Officials say Over the Edge will take place April 29, 2023. The event is an urban rappelling event for Granted that challenges participants to fundraise for the opportunity to rappel down the nine-story CenterPoint Energy building in downtown Evansville

A news release says Granted’s inaugural Over the Edge event in the spring of 2022 raised over $270,000. Official say the money allowed the organization to expand Wish programming and make sure that no child is ever put on a waiting list. The press release notes all the funds raised stay local as Granted serves communities within 100 miles of Evansville.

To participate in the rappelling event, people must commit a minimum donation of $1,000. Officials say participants are encouraged to challenge others to help with raising the funds needed to go Over The Edge, or better yet, to accept the challenge to go Over The Edge with them. The press release says there’s no age requirement, but those under the age of 18 require a parent or guardian’s signature to rappel.

For more information on the event and sponsorship opportunities, please visit this website .

