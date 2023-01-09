Beautify Fresno is back: these are the next clean-up dates

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Beautify Fresno program is back for 2023 with three more clean-up events where residents can volunteer to help make a difference in the city.

These events require registration through beautifyfresno.org/events/ . The next three sessions are as follows:

Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service:

Saturday, January 21 Shields and West:

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (check-in time is 9:45 a.m.)

Volunteers should meet at the El Toro Loco Market parking lot at 1405 W Shields Ave (click here to sign up)

Saturday, January 28 Lafayette Park:

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (check-in time is 9:45 a.m.)

Volunteers should meet at Lafayette Park at 1516 E Princeton Ave (click here to sign up)

Beautify Fresno will provide safety vests, paper pickers, gloves, and trash bags, along with pre-packaged snacks and bottled water.

For more information call (559) 621-8626 or email info@beautifyfresno.org .

