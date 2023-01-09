Dj Misses is here to give you everything that’s trending on the timeline. Mariah Carey is fighting for full custody against Nick Canon for their twins. Mariah has expressed that she is done with Nick not having enough time to spread between his businesses and his children. We all know Mariah Carey is the queen of pop and r and b ad will not put up with mediocracy. We all saw this coming. They have previously had a great custody situation after their divorce in 2014. Mariah did state that she feels like Nick is a great father. However, Mariah feels like he just isn’t doing good enough and its not okay for him to hop in and out of her children’s lives.

1 DAY AGO