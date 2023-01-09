Read full article on original website
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
‘Family Guy’: Mila Kunis Asked For Meg to Get a Makeover
Mila Kunis asked for her 'Family Guy' character, Meg, to get a makeover after many years of bad clothes and jokes about her looks.
‘And Just Like That…’ Aidan’s Back. And He’s Holding Carrie’s Hand!?
The Sex and the City revival isn’t just reviving Miranda’s red hair in the second season. The “And Just Like That…” Instagram account posted a photo Friday showing Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) hand-in-hand on a New York City street, years after the duo parted ways before she ultimately ended up with Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Shaw’s return for season two of the HBO Max series was confirmed in August, although the capacity of his role isn’t known. Shaw last appeared in Sex and the City 2, married with kids at the time. Whether or not Aidan and Carrie are rekindling their relationship or the marketing team is just trolling, that’s something fans can’t help but wonder about until season two drops.Read it at Instagram
Black America Web
10 Most-Anticipated Black Albums Of 2023 (So Far)
One of the biggest highlights that can come along with the dawn of a new year is the promise of fresh music from some of our favorite artists. 2023 is already shaping up to be one for the books, with heavyweights like new age rap king J. Cole making a comeback following the chart-topping success of his 2021 LP, The Off-Season. There’s also widespread fanfare surrounding the upcoming last two parts of Beyoncé’s planned album trilogy for Renaissance — part 1 was the talk of 2022! — and finally new music from fellow pop queen Rihanna after a whopping seven-year hiatus.
Black America Web
11 Ways LL Cool J Became Hip-Hop’s GOAT of GOATs
Honoring those who’ve paved the way for culture to prosper in the Black community is something we take to heart. When it comes to the world of music, particularly hip-hop, none are more deserving of getting their flowers quite like rap pioneer James Todd Smith, known lovingly to the masses simply by LL Cool J.
Black America Web
Trending on The Timeline: Mariah Fighting for Custody
Dj Misses is here to give you everything that’s trending on the timeline. Mariah Carey is fighting for full custody against Nick Canon for their twins. Mariah has expressed that she is done with Nick not having enough time to spread between his businesses and his children. We all know Mariah Carey is the queen of pop and r and b ad will not put up with mediocracy. We all saw this coming. They have previously had a great custody situation after their divorce in 2014. Mariah did state that she feels like Nick is a great father. However, Mariah feels like he just isn’t doing good enough and its not okay for him to hop in and out of her children’s lives.
Black America Web
Trending on The Timeline: Kanye Ex Manager is Suing
Kaye West ex business manager, Thomas St. John pleaded with the judge for extra time to track down Kaye to serve him with a $4.5 million dollar law suit after spotting Kanye in Beverly Hills. St. John wants to sue Ye because he was only paid 3 out his 18 month contract working with Kanye. We all have heard the rumors and news that Ye is missing and maybe Thomas is the man to track Ye down.
