Read full article on original website
Related
shugarysweets.com
Instant Pot Salisbury Steak
Need comfort on a cold day? Try my savory Instant Pot Salisbury Steak, topped with mushroom gravy and it’s easy to make too. It’s just like mom used to make, with much less effort and only a single dish to clean when you’re done. Love using your...
Air-fried chicken without breading
Air-fried chicken without breading/Photo byGin Lee. Wouldn't it be so nice to make fried chicken without all the added mess? Let me show you how that's absolutely possible. Today, I am preparing air-fried chicken legs. For this recipe, I use a mixture of spices to make an all purpose seasoning mix. (The recipe for the all purpose spice mix is included down below.) I don't use flour, eggs, milk, or any type of cooking oil. The drumsticks are amazingly delicious! The chicken skin is crispy on the outside, with its seasoned crust and it stays moist and juicy on the inside.
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
eattravellife.com
Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone
I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
The 55 Best Air Fryer Recipes, from Chicken Wings to Brussels Sprouts
Presenting the 55 best air fryer recipes to try at home, since we *know* you’ve been putting off buying the miracle appliance. FYI, air fryers can crisp just about any food without a drop of oil.
msn.com
Pesto Chicken Sliders Recipe for Tasty Game Day Party Food
Pesto chicken sliders are perfect to serve up on game day, after school, or any other gathering where finger food is ideal. Of course, tiny chicken sandwiches are also tasty for any lunch or dinner – no special occasion required. However, if you’re looking for party food, definitely give these pesto and tomato chicken sliders a pin.
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Five Ingredient- Monkey Bread 🐒
My daughter had a sleep over with a few friends last weekend and I made the girls some monkey bread the following morning for breakfast. I don't think I've ever seen it disappear so fast! I forget how quick, easy and delicious this bread is. Monkey bread comes together quickly with the use of refrigerated biscuit dough. It's cinnamon sugar pieces come out tender with lots of ooey gooey sweetness. I'm not going to lie, it was amazing with my cup of coffee that morning.
How to Make Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup
If Mexican-inspired soups are your jam during the cooler months, then this chicken tortilla soup should definitely be on your must-try list. While a lot of soups need to simmer on the stove or in a slow cooker for hours, this soup only needs about 20 minutes on the heat. This is largely thanks to the use of a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken, which you just need to strip and shred before adding to your soup.
Cheese stuffed pork chops
Are you looking for a different way to prepare pork chops? If so, then I have the recipe for you. Today, I am preparing my cheese stuffed pork chops. There's no bread crumbs, apples, mushrooms, beans, or rice involved in my recipe. Just pork chops, with cheddar cheese, and steak seasoning. These chops are so yummy, they're not only good served as a main course, but they also make perfect sandwiches. Just slap a chop inside a bun and serve with a side of crunchy french fries. Yum-Yum!
Chicken and dumplings: Classic comfort food
I don’t really enjoy the cold anymore, but it’s a great excuse to cook warming comfort foods. There are many versions of chicken and dumplings. At its core, it is a chicken broth, bite-sized boiled or poached dough of some kind, and a little shredded chicken meat. The...
Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie 🍫
Looking for an easy and delicious dessert recipe that just about everyone will enjoy? Look no further than this peanut butter chocolate pie. Anyone can make this, it's comes together quickly, in fact the most labor intensive part is crushing the Oreo's for the crust! The richness and creamy texture of this pie makes this an ultra rich dessert. Cut small slivers, a small piece goes a long way - you can always go back for seconds! This is absolutely one of my favorite guilty pleasures. Feel free to embellish this pie to your liking. You could add Oreos or Reese's pieces to the top, chocolate ganache or even crushed peanut butter cups. Delicious!!!
Macaroni Bechamel Pasta
Macaroni béchamelPhoto bycomposter-box@mail.ru (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos
When you are looking for something quick, easy and delicious, these nachos aim to please. Using ingredients commonly found in your refrigerator and pantry, in less than an hour, you’ll have a memorable meal for the entire family. This dish is also great for game days and other gatherings with friends and family.
skinnytaste.com
Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. When I want to whip up a quick dinner on busy weeknights, I love making this easy Air Fryer Shrimp that comes out perfectly every time. Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp. Shrimp is one of my go-to’s for a quick weeknight...
Chicken & Shrimp Jambalaya
Thanks to a couple of minor recipe tweaks and the addition of trusted flavor bombs, like Cajun seasoning and hot sauce, this healthier twist on a Southern classic is sure to become your favorite comfort meal. Servings: 4 / Ingredients: 17 / Prep: 20 minutes. 12 ounces frozen medium shrimp,...
Crock-Pot - Beef and Broccoli 🥦
This is probably one of my spouses favorite meals. They ask for it on a weekly basis, in fact we rarely get Chinese take out anymore because this is so dang easy to make and everyone in the family gobbles it up. The crock pot really is the MVP - it does an amazing job of cooking the chuck roast. The sauce is to die for, rich with a lot of depth and the beef literally melts in your mouth (thanks MVP!). Spoon this over some jasmine or brown rice and you too will be throwing out all those Chinese menus!
Wrapped In Crust: Mini Pies & Quiches
Lots of comfort food starts with a crust, and we used one recipe to create in several ways. Try this simple crust recipe that is perfect for creating delicious mini pies and quiches. Butter Crust. • 1¼ cups flour. • 1 stick salted butter. • ¼ cup chilled water...
News4Jax.com
Barbecue Shrimp with Crostini
3 cups no-salt-added chicken stock (or broth) 1. Finely chop rosemary and garlic. Combine in large stockpot: rosemary, thyme, 1 teaspoon each pepper and salt, garlic, celery seed, red pepper, stock, Worcestershire, tomato paste, and butter. Bring to boil on high, then reduce heat to medium. Simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Allrecipes.com
Pizza Sliders
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment, and place a cooling rack on baking sheet. Spray rack with cooking spray. Stir together mozzarella, Italian cheese blend, basil, pepper, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the Italian seasoning in a small bowl until combined. Set aside.
Comments / 0