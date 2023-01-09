This is probably one of my spouses favorite meals. They ask for it on a weekly basis, in fact we rarely get Chinese take out anymore because this is so dang easy to make and everyone in the family gobbles it up. The crock pot really is the MVP - it does an amazing job of cooking the chuck roast. The sauce is to die for, rich with a lot of depth and the beef literally melts in your mouth (thanks MVP!). Spoon this over some jasmine or brown rice and you too will be throwing out all those Chinese menus!

