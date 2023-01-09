ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury

By Chad Washington
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIk2h_0k8rk7CH00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A man who fatally shot a robber of a Houston taco shop could face criminal charges, depending on what a Harris County grand jury believes what happened.

Houston police said that it is referring the case from last Thursday to a grand jury after consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

An unidentified 46-year-old man shot and killed a man who held up a taco shop in southwest Houston. Since the male is not arrested or charged, his identity is not being released at this time, police said.

Police did identify the man who was killed, who is now known as Eric Eugene Washington, 30.

Original story from 12:15 p.m.

The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.

HPD said they are in contact with someone claiming to be the attorney of the customer.

Surveillance video showed the man shooting the robber after he held up a taco shop on 6873 South Gessner last Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhAQn_0k8rk7CH00
Surveillance video shows the shooter’s truck outside the taco shop. (Houston Police Department)

Police say the man is not facing charges at this time, and they just want to speak to him about what happened.

Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says

Witnesses told officers the robber entered the restaurant and pointed a pistol at patrons as he demanded their money.

As the robber collected money from patrons, one of the patrons, described as a white or Hispanic male, produced a gun of his own and shot the suspect multiple times.

The shooter collected the stolen money from the suspect and returned the money to other patrons.  He and other patrons (victims) then fled the scene.

Officers later discovered that the robber, who was declared dead at the scene, had a plastic gun. Officials have not identified the robber but describe him as a Black man in his 20s wearing all black clothing, including a black ski mask and black gloves.

Investigators are asking the shooter and the victims who left the scene to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 to provide statements regarding the incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 98

JETHRO
3d ago

That's total 🐂💩! What he did was protecting his property from an entitled thug. If the kid would have gone out and had a legitimate job and earned a living and not ROBBED people, he would be alive today. Since the legal system WON'T do their jobs, it's going to be up to citizens to protect our own property

Reply(1)
43
Juan Laguna
3d ago

Please! this good citizen deserves a gold medal! Houstonians don't let this good Samaritan face any criminal charge.!!!!

Reply
37
Rose D Maddux
3d ago

I believe the crooks aren't afraid of the police so we need to protect ourselves and help those who won't or can't.

Reply
40
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
New York Post

Newlywed wife decapitated in ‘gruesome’ killing by husband: Texas sheriff

The decapitated body of a young wife married for less than four months was found by Texas authorities, who have charged her husband in the “gruesome” murder, the Waller County sheriff confirmed to The Post. The 21-year-old Hispanic woman’s body was discovered in the home, but her head was not, Sheriff Troy Guidry said. “It was a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood — a gruesome scene, at best,” he told reporters Thursday. The husband, Jared Dicus, 21, was interviewed by cops and confessed to the killing, Guidry revealed. The wife has not yet been identified...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston

HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County

PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston

A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Driver dies in crash on North Freeway, deputies said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person is dead after a crash on the North Freeway. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning just north of Rankin Road. Harris County deputies say a Ford sedan left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputies said that there were no signs of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy