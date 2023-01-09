ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

newportdispatch.com

Police: Man arrested in Nashua

NASHUA — A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Nashua today. Police say they arrested Anthony Monbleau, of Nashua, charging him with theft by unauthorized taking, a third strike, a class B felony, criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and breach of bail, a class A misdemeanor.
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Nashua police looking for Manchester man

NASHUA — Nashua Police are looking for a 36-year-old man from Manchester. Police say they became aware of a spree of high-value thefts that occurred at Costco, on Daniel Webster Highway. With the assistance of the Nashua Police Department’s Crime Analysis Unit, as well as intelligence provided by members...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH

A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Two juveniles charged in alleged Lowell delivery driver gunpoint robbery

LOWELL, Mass — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery of a delivery driver in Lowell. According to Lowell police, officers responded to a restaurant on Chelmsford Street Tuesday night for a report of a food delivery driver that had just been robbed at gunpoint. Arriving officers spoke with the adult male victim, who appeared to have suffered facial injuries.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Man arrested in connection with baby born in Manchester, NH woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Police arrested 45-year-old George Theberge, who was wanted in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire last month.Theberge is believed to have been with the baby's mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when she gave birth in a tent on December 26, 2022. Manchester police said the baby boy was allegedly left alone in the tent for more than an hour before police found him. It was approximately 15 degrees at the time. Theberge is now charged with felony tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child. Eckersley has already been charged in the case.Alexandra Eckersely is the adopted daughter of former Red Sox legend Dennis Eckersley. In a statement earlier this month, the former pitcher said he was "utterly devastated." The Eckersley family said they didn't even know their daughter was pregnant and learned of the abandoned baby through news reports.
MANCHESTER, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Manchester Police Make Arrest In Connection With Recent Burglaries

Manchester police say they have tracked down the man who was responsible for three recent burglaries in the city. According to investigators, 50-year-old Joselito Carmona broke into the My Eye Doctor store on both December 29th and January 1st and took a large quantity of eyeglass frames. Carmona also allegedly stole over one-thousand dollars worth of alcohol from the New Hampshire Liquor Store January 1st. He’s now facing multiple charges.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash

OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
OSSIPEE, NH
newportdispatch.com

Nashua man charged with assault, threatening with a knife

NASHUA — A 36-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire was arrested on Sunday. Police say they responded to a domestic violence call involving Jesse Bridger and an adult man known to him. Bridger was placed under arrest on the scene. He is being charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence,...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

1 killed in head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene

KEENE, N.H. — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene, according to police. Police responded to the two-car crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle was traveling down Route 12 near Forge Street crossed the center line, crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
KEENE, NH
manchesterinklink.com

MPD Under the Radar: West side teenagers set Christmas tree on fire

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
MANCHESTER, NH
WPFO

Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Berwick. State police confirm they are investigating a death. It is an active scene on Katabel Lane. The major crimes unit evidence response team truck is at the home. They showed up around 8 p.m. Thursday. One neighbor was...
BERWICK, ME

