newportdispatch.com
Police: Man arrested in Nashua
NASHUA — A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Nashua today. Police say they arrested Anthony Monbleau, of Nashua, charging him with theft by unauthorized taking, a third strike, a class B felony, criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and breach of bail, a class A misdemeanor.
newportdispatch.com
Nashua police looking for Manchester man
NASHUA — Nashua Police are looking for a 36-year-old man from Manchester. Police say they became aware of a spree of high-value thefts that occurred at Costco, on Daniel Webster Highway. With the assistance of the Nashua Police Department’s Crime Analysis Unit, as well as intelligence provided by members...
NECN
Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
Police: Two juveniles charged in alleged Lowell delivery driver gunpoint robbery
LOWELL, Mass — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery of a delivery driver in Lowell. According to Lowell police, officers responded to a restaurant on Chelmsford Street Tuesday night for a report of a food delivery driver that had just been robbed at gunpoint. Arriving officers spoke with the adult male victim, who appeared to have suffered facial injuries.
Man arrested in connection with baby born in Manchester, NH woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Police arrested 45-year-old George Theberge, who was wanted in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire last month.Theberge is believed to have been with the baby's mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when she gave birth in a tent on December 26, 2022. Manchester police said the baby boy was allegedly left alone in the tent for more than an hour before police found him. It was approximately 15 degrees at the time. Theberge is now charged with felony tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child. Eckersley has already been charged in the case.Alexandra Eckersely is the adopted daughter of former Red Sox legend Dennis Eckersley. In a statement earlier this month, the former pitcher said he was "utterly devastated." The Eckersley family said they didn't even know their daughter was pregnant and learned of the abandoned baby through news reports.
thepulseofnh.com
Manchester Police Make Arrest In Connection With Recent Burglaries
Manchester police say they have tracked down the man who was responsible for three recent burglaries in the city. According to investigators, 50-year-old Joselito Carmona broke into the My Eye Doctor store on both December 29th and January 1st and took a large quantity of eyeglass frames. Carmona also allegedly stole over one-thousand dollars worth of alcohol from the New Hampshire Liquor Store January 1st. He’s now facing multiple charges.
WMUR.com
Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash
OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
WMUR.com
Amherst woman arrested after leading police on chase in stolen Jeep, Salem police say
SALEM, N.H. — Police are reminding Granite Staters to avoid leaving their car running and unattended after a Jeep was stolen from a convenience store in Salem. The incident happened last Friday night on North Broadway. According to the Salem Police Department, the thief led police on a chase...
58-Year-Old South Shore Man Dies In Head-On New Hampshire Car Crash: Police
A man from the South Shore has died in a head-on car crash in New Hampshire, authorities said.State Troopers responded to the crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, NH, just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, New Hampshire State Police report.Investigation revealed that a vehicle going north on Route 16 cr…
newportdispatch.com
Nashua man charged with assault, threatening with a knife
NASHUA — A 36-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire was arrested on Sunday. Police say they responded to a domestic violence call involving Jesse Bridger and an adult man known to him. Bridger was placed under arrest on the scene. He is being charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence,...
WMUR.com
Motion claims boyfriend of woman who gave birth in Manchester woods said baby had no pulse
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A motion filed by attorneys for a woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in freezing temperatures in the woods of Manchester alleges that her boyfriend told her the baby had no pulse. Alexandra Eckersley's boyfriend, George Theberge, appeared in court Thursday for a brief hearing....
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
WMUR.com
1 killed in head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene, according to police. Police responded to the two-car crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle was traveling down Route 12 near Forge Street crossed the center line, crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: West side teenagers set Christmas tree on fire
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Fentanyl With A Side Of Flapjacks, Tewksbury IHOP Drug Deal Foiled: Police
Police reminded two Lawrence men that fentanyl and crack cocaine are not part of a balanced breakfast, arresting a duo who attempted to hand off drugs in an IHOP parking lot, officials say.Police were conducting surveillance around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 when they saw what seemed to be a hand…
WPFO
Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Berwick. State police confirm they are investigating a death. It is an active scene on Katabel Lane. The major crimes unit evidence response team truck is at the home. They showed up around 8 p.m. Thursday. One neighbor was...
WMUR.com
Manchester police chief blasts Londonderry officers who dropped homeless man off in Queen City
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's chief of police is sending a message to police departments in other parts of New Hampshire: Stop sending homeless people to the Queen City. The strong words came after News 9 Investigates discovered that Londonderry police dropped a man off in Manchester over the weekend who had nowhere to go.
manchesterinklink.com
Active warrant issued for man wanted in connection with birth of baby in the woods on Dec. 26
MANCHESTER, NH – An arrest warrant is now active for George Theberge, 45, of Manchester in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods on December 26, 2022. On the above-mentioned date, Therberge is believed to have been with the baby’s mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when she gave birth in a tent on the West Side of Manchester.
Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA
The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this …
whdh.com
7NEWS Sources: Police reviewing security footage of Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
